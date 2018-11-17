If it wasn’t already apparent after last week’s loss to Clemson, as Anthony Brown goes, so goes No. 20 Boston College.

Six days after being hospitalized with a bruised diaphragm, the redshirt sophomore signal caller had to shake off some rust early at Florida State. In the first half, he completed 6-of-12 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions as the offense managed just one touchdown courtesy of A.J. Dillon.

Clinging to a 7-6 lead, Brown looked like a different quarterback coming out of the locker room. He engineered the Eagles’ longest drive of the year, an 18-play, 82-yard marathon spanning over six and a half minutes.

Facing 4th-and-short from inside the red zone territory, head coach Steve Addazio drew up a spread-option pass to Michael Walker executed perfectly by Brown. On the next play, Dillon found the end zone again to put BC up 21-13 with 13:45 remaining. Nearly doubling his first-half totals in the third quarter alone, Brown threw for 156 yards and a touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-13 edge heading into the final frame.

After FSU chipped away thanks to Ricky Aguayo’s third field goal of the day, the Eagles had a chance to ice their eighth win of the year. Tasked with a 4th-and-1 from FSU’s 40-yard line, Addazio burned his third and final timeout, presumably to prepare another successful fourth-down conversion (BC was 3-for-5 up to that point). But when the offense returned to the field, Brown never snapped the ball, instead taking a delay of game penalty to set up a punt with 2:45 to play.

Addazio effectively passed up on a prime opportunity to seal the victory in favor of gaining 20 yards of field position that never mattered anyway. Two plays later, Deondre Francois launched a 74-yard bomb to Tamorrion Terry that gave the Seminoles a 22-21 lead they would never relinquish. Thanks to the comeback victory, FSU (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast) can still go bowling and extend its 36-year postseason streak with a win against Florida next week.

Although Addazio’s late-game management will certainly be questioned, execution on the final series was equally disappointing for the Eagles (7-4, 4-3 ACC). After pressure forced Brown to throw the ball away on first down, he fired a dart at the knees of Jeff Smith, who dropped it near the sidelines. Brown threw behind his receiver on third down and then attempted, unsuccessfully, to scramble for a fourth-down conversion with the game on the line.

Once again, BC wasted an impressive effort by its defense. Senior star Zach Allen disrupted action all over the field, recording a sack, tipped pass, QB hurry, TFL, and blocked field goal to top it off. Hamp Cheevers notched his nation-leading seventh interception of the season while Brandon Sebastian tallied his second pick in the last three games.

Despite taking a hard hit to the chest in the first quarter, Brown appears to have emerged from Tallahassee relatively unscathed after his injury scare against Clemson. The same cannot be said of Dillon.

The sophomore tailback, who took midweek practice reps for the first time since suffering an ankle injury versus Temple, rushed 37 times for 116 yards but began limping severely after his 30th carry, the seventh time he has reached that mark in his career. With three other capable backs, the coaching staff has to ask whether the short-term benefits of Dillon’s production outweighs the long-term health of the team’s offensive star.