The signs were everywhere in Boston College's first two sloppy wins, pointing to the possibility of a signature non-conference upset at home. But nothing could have predicted how the Eagles (2-1) gave up in the second half of their 76-69 loss to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (2-1).

"We should have learned from the St. Francis-[Brooklyn] game," head coach Jim Christian said. "We didn't. We talked about it, showed a lot of film on it, and for some reason it's not registering right now."

An ugly start featuring a moving screen and travel by Nik Popovic produced just two points in the first four minutes of action. But it wasn't long before BC's backcourt caught fire from beyond the arc.

Ky Bowman and Jordan Chatman hit 5-of-8 treys as part of the Eagles' best first-half shooting performance so far. Jairus Hamilton spun past a defender, finished through contact, and also nailed a triple during the best minutes of his young career. Heading into the locker room, BC's 42-36 lead should have been larger had it not been for some continued struggles on the defensive end.

The Eagles tried to pick up the pace and get out on the break in the second half, but they couldn't piece together enough defensive stops to make a run like they did in their first two outings. They often rotated poorly, committing 11 fouls in the second half and getting out-rebounded 40-28.

On offense, BC looked lost when Bowman, who shot 1-for-6 after the break, was unable to generate offense by himself. Chatman, on the other hand, took just two shots in the final 20 minutes despite his hot hand (5-for-8 shooting) and team-leading 20 points. The rest of the team combined for 0-of-8 shooting from deep in the second half.

As the Eagles' backcourt went quiet, the Jaguars' guards began making noise in the second half. Camron Justice scored a game-high 29 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with under three minutes remaining to put IUPUI ahead by six points.

Late in the game, it seemed as if the only thing keeping BC within reach was Wynston Tabbs from the charity stripe. The freshman drained 8-of-9 free throws, his final one cutting the deficit to 72-69 with one minute remaining.

But, as was the story of the evening, the Eagles couldn't get a stop when they needed one. With 29 seconds to play, Nick Rogers pulled up from 30 feet and drained a high-arching triple to seal the victory. The 76-69 upset marked the Jaguars' first win over a Power Five opponent since they beat Northwestern, 56-53, on Nov. 27, 2002.

In BC's first two wins, slow starts gave way to come-from-behind victories. On Wednesday night, the Eagles surrendered a double-digit lead themselves and completely gave up in the second half.

If there's any bright spot for Christian's crew, it's that it has a relentless scorer in Tabbs. Even when his shot wasn't falling (3-for-10 from the field), he still posted 15 points, five boards, and two steals. Tabbs' 46 points through his first three games are the most by an Eagle since Jerome Robinson's 48.