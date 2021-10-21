BC becomes first school to offer 2025 Maryland prospect
Boston College's football staff recently jumped in first with a scholarship to one of the DMV area's top young prospects.2025 athlete Kamden Laudenslager caught up with EagleAction.com to react to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news