Boston College basketball got some good news on the transfer portal front this week when Charleston Southern's Claudell Harris Jr announced that he would be enrolling at BC and joining Earl Grant's program.

The first thing that jumps out about Harris is where he comes from.

The Hahnville, Louisiana native has spent the last three seasons playing college basketball in Charleston, South Carolina, so it's not a surprise at all that Earl Grant would know about him.

But it was only this season when the 6'3, 190-pound guard had his true breakout to star status at that level of play. Harris averaged 10.3 points per game as a freshman in the 2021-22 season but shot just 37% from the field. That number jumped dramatically to 46% FG while Harris' scoring average rose to 17.4.

Harris was guaranteed offensive production for Charleston Southern, scoring in double digits in every game this season except for two.

He had back-to-back 30-point games against High Point and Radford in mid-January.

Harris shot 33.3% from three-point range and was not shy, launching 198 three-point attempts on the season. He attempted 10 or more three-pointers in five games.

Harris will have two seasons of eligibility and will compete for the Eagles in the 2023-24 season.