EagleAction - BC adds basketball grad transfer

Earl Grant is looking to upgrade the Boston College roster immediately, and he took a step to begin that process on Tuesday.

Charleston graduate transfer Brevin Galloway will be transferring to Boston College.

Regardless of the NCAA's decision on immediate eligibility for transfers, Galloway has graduated from Charleston and will thus be eligible right away.

The 6'2, 215-pound native of Anderson, South Carolina averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the Cougars this season, but that was only in four games worth of action. Galloway went down with a torn ACL and has been rehabbing.

In 31 games played during the 2019-20 season Galloway scored 11.3 points on 41.6% FG and 36.3% 3-pointers. He averaged 2.2 steals per game on the defensive end of the court.

Galloway was an unranked prospect coming out of Seneca High School in South Carolina from the Class of 2016 and had other offers from Coastal Carolina and UNC-Wilmington.