On Thursday, Rivals revealed its mid-summer 2024 recruiting grades and rankings for the ACC.



Boston College's 2023 class finished ranked 63rd, but the 2024 class earned the No. 55 spot according to Adam Friedman. The Eagles had back-to-back Top 40 classes prior to the 2023 ranking. Friedman gave this class a 'C' overall as BC doesn't currently have any four-star prospects.



"Jeff Hafley and staff are trying to get Boston College back on track on the recruiting trail," Friedman wrote. "The Eagles finished No. 63 in the team recruiting rankings last year after posting back-to-back Top 40 classes. After getting 12 of their 13 commitments last month, BC is currently ranked No. 55 in the 2024 team rankings, but none of its commits are rated as a four-star prospect. Desman Stephens, Josiah Martin and Benjamin Blackburn are just a few of their top commits so far, but their momentum has slowed heading into July.



"Boston College lost Rivals 250 receiver Keondre Henry to Purdue and was a top contender for offensive lineman Chris Lino (Washington State) and legacy quarterback Henry Haselbeck (Michigan State). The Eagles are working hard to keep highly ranked local offensive tackle Guerby Lambert from heading to Notre Dame or Ohio State. Grade: C"



BC's 2023 team is poised for a bounce back season now that the team is healthy and have made a few staff changes, not to mention the schedule is MUCH easier than it's been the last few years, but the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes are ultimately going to determine the future of this program and of Coach Hafley. Right now, BC's class is considered "average" based on the C grade, but the work obviously isn't done yet.



As for other grades in the ACC according to Friedman, they're listed below:



Clemson - A

Duke - B

FSU - A

GT - B

Louisville - C

Miami - B

NC State - B

North Carolina - A

Pitt - B

Syracuse - B

UVA - C

VT - B

Wake - B









