After the initial post-season transfer flurry, Boston College has remained relatively quiet--which makes sense for a team that has zero open roster spots. BC has been linked to some high-profile transfers, but unfortunately, most of the big fish have found new homes. With that in mind, let's take a look at BC's 2018 recruiting class and highlight some realistic targets for the Eagles in the 2019 class. Check it out below!

Class of 2018 Overview

Commit: Wynston Tabbs

Position: Combo-Guard Size: 6’3”, 190 High School: St. Mary’s Ryken (MD) Ranking: 3 Stars by Rivals, 53rd Ranked Shooting Guard by ESPN. 283rd Nationally by 247 Others offers: Cincinnati, George Mason, St. Bonaventure, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, many others

Tabbs is a 6’3” combo-guard who was ranked 135th nationally by Rivals earlier in the year, but fell out of the top 150 during the season and is currently unranked. His St. Mary’s Ryken team wasn’t very successful this season, finishing just 9-24 overall and 4-14 in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC). Tabbs earned First Team All-WCAC Honors this season, but wasn’t named to the Washington Post All-Met team--which likely has to do with his team’s poor record. But regardless of his team’s success, all one has to do is look at Tabbs’ other offers to see what kind of recruit he is. With Virginia Tech, West Virginia, St. Bonaventure, and Cincinnati all on the hunt, nabbing a recruit like Tabbs was a huge get for BC. Tabbs may be undersized at the shooting-guard position in the ACC, but he could still be a valuable bench piece in his freshman season and could find himself as BC’s sixth or seventh man next year. If Jerome Robinson and/or Ky Bowman depart for the NBA, Tabbs will be expected to contribute right away. As a senior, Tabbs had some monster scoring games, including a 43-point outing on February 9th, so expect him to be an adequate scorer at the next level.

Commit: Jairus Hamilton

Position: SF/PF Size: 6’8”+, 215 High School: Cannon School (NC) Ranking: 4 Stars by Rivals, 55th Nationally by ESPN, 68th Nationally by 247 Other offers: UNC, Mississippi State, Maryland, FSU, GTech, Kansas, NC State, many others

This is the big fish. Jairus Hamilton is the biggest recruit to commit to Boston College in the past 10+ year and has the potential to be a program defining player. A McDonald’s All-American Honorable Mention, Hamilton is a do-it-all forward who is already filled into his 6’8+ frame. Hamilton has all the tools to be an All-American-caliber player. The speed, the strength, the size, the smarts--there’s nothing not to like about this guy. With much more prestigious offers coming his way, for BC to land a guy like Hamilton shows the notoriety Jim Christian has gained lately--especially in North Carolina. Like Tabbs, Hamilton’s high school team wasn’t very good this year, finishing 16-16 in the top private school conference in North Carolina, but Hamilton was easily the second best player in the conference--behind Kansas commit Devon Dotson. With a guy like Hamilton, all you have to do is watch the highlights. I’ve seen him play in person a few times and he is already bigger than Steffon Mitchell, so expect him to be a contributor right away.

Other Targets?

After getting commitments from Tabbs and Jairus Hamilton and with Jairus’ brother Jared also transferring to Boston College (eligible to play January 1st, 2019), the Eagles currently has zero additional spots for next year’s roster. As discussed previously, Ky Bowman/Jerome Robinson leaving for the NBA Draft or someone transferring would open up a spot. As over a month has passed since the season ended, it seems less likely someone will be transferring, meaning BC may be unable to add talent unless Ky Bowman/Jerome Robinson leaves. Worse, even if BC was able to open up a spot today, many of their targets have already found homes. If Bowman or Robinson leaves, expect BC to be very active on the transfer market, but unfortunately, many of the big fish have already been caught--and options are limited. For grad transfers, BC was in the hunt for Evansville’s Ryan Taylor (21.2 ppg) and Albany’s Joe Cremo (17.8 ppg), who would be ideal Jerome Robinson replacements. Unfortunately, Taylor has committed to Northwestern and Joe Cremo has narrowed his list to Creighton, Oregon, Gonzaga, Texas, and Penn State. As of this time, there aren’t any big scorers left on the transfer market--and the reality is that the timing of Jerome’s decision has not been beneficial for BC. For pure transfers who would have to sit out a year, the main name BC had been linked to was Illinois transfer Mark Smith. Smith, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, is a 6’4” point-guard who disappointed in his lone season at Illinois--being usurped in the starting lineup by fellow freshman Trent Frazier. Smith has size, athleticism, and was a great scorer in high school, but his skills didn’t translate into Brad Underwood’s system at Illinois. Smith was a BC target coming out of high school and coaching staff paid an in-home visit to Smith a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, Smith committed to Missouri after taking an official visit last weekend. So BC’s top three options are all gone, which is less than ideal. If Jerome Robinson leaves for the NBA and Ky Bowman returns, BC would likely trot out a lineup of:

Starters: Ky Bowman Jordan Chatman Jairus Hamilton Steffon Mitchell Nik Popovic

Key Reserves: Wynston Tabbs Luka Kraljevic Jared Hamilton

Defensively, that squad is a mess in the backcourt, as Bowman and Chatman have not been great defenders, and Tabbs doesn’t project to be an elite stopper. Maybe this team can match BC’s 2017-2018 record, but don’t expect them to win 10+ ACC games unless Ky Bowman takes a big step forward. If Jerome stays, BC should be primed for an NCAA Tournament run, but if he leaves, the options are less than stellar at this point. As of today, BC hasn't been linked to any other transfers, suggesting that the Eagles may be waiting out Jerome/Ky before proceeding. At this point, it's just a waiting game.

Class of 2019

For the 2019 recruiting class, BC is slotted to have 3 open spots, with Robinson, Chatman, and Ervins Meznieks all departing. Obviously, that could fluctuate--BC could only end up with 2 spots if Jerome leaves now and BC picks up someone else this recruiting class, or they could get up to 4 or 5 spots if someone transfers and/or Ky Bowman forgoes his senior season.

Realistic Targets

Joe Girard III

Position: Combo-Guard Size: 6’2”, 180 High school: Glens Falls (NY) Rankings: 4 stars by ESPN, 169th Nationally by 247, 79th Nationally by Rivals Other offers: Duke, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, many others

New York’s all time leading scorer (and still with another season to play), Girard is one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire 2019 class. An undersized guard who plays in a pretty bad high school conference, Girard makes up for it with amazing shooting and scoring. Averaging over 50 points per game as a junior, Girard is a sniper who may very well be the next Jimmer Fredette (who also went to Glens Falls). He was also named New York’s Class B football Co-Player of the Year, throwing for 22 touchdowns as a QB for Glens Falls. He reportedly will play football his senior year as well. BC has been linked to Girard for quite some time now. Coach Christian has been spotted at his games and he paid an unofficial visit to BC this season. Unfortunately, Girard has been one of the biggest risers in the country over the past few months, with Duke, Syracuse, and Oklahoma all handing out offers recently--and Villanova is also showing interest. Girard probably won’t be making a decision for a while, and it’s unclear what he is looking for in a program, but don’t expect him to rule out BC just yet.

Jae'lyn Withers

Position: PF/SF Size: 6’8”, 200 High School: North Mecklenburg (NC) Rankings: 61st Nationally by Rivals Other offers: Providence, Ole Miss, Clemson, NC State, Virginia, VTech, many others

Moving up 54 spots to 61st in the newest Rivals150, Withers is one of the fastest risers in the 2019 class. A 6’8” stretch four with great length, Withers is getting a ton of ACC offers for a reason, so it's unclear where BC is on his hierarchy. One advantage for BC: Withers currently plays for Team Loaded NC, the same AAU team incoming BC freshman Jairus Hamilton plays for. Over the past year, BC has handed out offers to four or five Team Loaded players, so the program definitely has some familiarity with Coach Christian. This season, Withers led North Mecklenburg High School to a 27-2 overall record. Like Girard, Withers has been racking up major offers as of late, and he may be too big of a fish for the Eagles at this point, but definitely a recruit to keep an eye on.

Paul Mulcahy

Position: PG/SG/SF Size: 6’5”, 185 High School: Gill St. Bernards (NJ) Rankings: 3 Stars, 138th nationally by Rivals, 167th Nationally by 247 Other Offers: Northwestern, UConn, GTech, Xavier, Florida, Marquette, Rhode Island, many others

A point-guard with great size at 6'5", Mulcahy is another riser in the 2019 class. Receiving heavy interest from UConn, Northwestern, and Xavier over the past few weeks, it's unclear if Mulcahy is still seriously considering Boston College, and it wouldn't surprise me if he's looking to go to a top-tier program. This season, Mulcahy averaged 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game as Gill St. Bernard's went 24-5 and won its fourth straight Somerset County title. If BC were somehow able to land a player like Mulcahy, they would likely gain a long-term solution at guard, as Mulcahy looks to be a great passer and finisher--and his size should make him successful at the next level.

Thank you @dhurley15 and @CoachKimani for visiting Bayonne today!!! Really appreciated it and was a great visit pic.twitter.com/knxinE1Ka5 — Paul Mulcahy (@paulmulcahy_3) April 18, 2018

Jay Heath Jr.

Position: Combo-Guard Size: 6’3”, 170 High School: Woodrow Wilson (VA) Rankings: 3 Stars by 247, Unranked by Rivals Other Offers: Rhode Island, Kansas State, Howard, Towson, receiving interest from Georgetown

Looking at the tape, Heath is a solid scorer but doesn't seem to have the greatest length. At 6'3", Heath would be undersized at the shooting guard spot in the ACC, but he seems pretty strong, so he may be able to hold his own. Considering BC's lack of guard depth, going after a guy like Heath makes sense, especially if Joe Girard goes elsewhere. This past season, Heath was one of the best players on 33-9 Wilson Tigers team that won its first ever DCSAA Championship, and he also plays for Team Melo, the same AAU program Wynston Tabbs is from. Boston College Assistant Coach Chris Cheeks has strong connections in the DC AAU circuit, so it wouldn't be surprising to learn that Heath is Cheeks' recruit. Cheeks has been a stellar recruiter in his short time at BC, so maybe Heath could be another nice find.

