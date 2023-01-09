The BC men’s basketball team has won two of its last three home games and the loss was a one-point heartbreaker against No. 16 Duke.

We’ve talked about Conte Forum becoming a tough place to play, but it’s not just because of the fans. In fact, BC had to create its own energy for the Notre Dame and Virginia Tech games with students still on Christmas and New Years break and the building about half full. This young roster is learning how to gel together and showing it’s more than capable of playing winning basketball. More importantly, other teams now have to look at the schedule and no they’re going to be a tough one when the Eagles show up.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer paid the Eagles quite a compliment by comparing the atmosphere the Blue Devils faced Saturday with ones they’ve experienced at home in one of the most well-known environments in the country.

“For us, they’ve never been a pushover,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said following the game on Saturday. “We’ve always had a hard time playing here. I remember, we’ve been told with our team specifically, that the game can get away from you in Cameron (Indoor Stadium), and it happened earlier this year against us, it’s happened a couple other years, and you come here and it’s a dog fight. I’m not surprised by any of this.”

It wasn’t just the atmosphere, but it’s the physicality and the size BC has on the court that impressed Scheyer so much.

“They’re as strong of a team as you can play in the ACC,” he added. “They have great positional size at the guard positions, they’re deep. Obviously, getting (Quinten) Post back is a difference maker for them. He’s bigger than anybody that we have and he’s really good. To play though the physicality, playing on someone else’s home court, it was a big step for us in that regard.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CONTINUES TO ROLL, BEATING FLORIDA STATE IN OT

After upsetting No. 10 NC State earlier in the week, Joanna McNamee has her team believing it can beat anybody. The run continued on Sunday when the Eagles took down Florida State 77-71 in overtime, handing the Seminoles their first ACC loss of the year (4-1) and just their third overall (15-3).

At 13-5, BC is one of the most dangerous teams in a truly loaded ACC. Dontavia Waggoner continues to dominate, posting a second straight double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman point guard Taina Mair continued to shine as well, pouring in 17 points with seven assists and six boards. Andrea Daley got in on the action too wit 12 points and nine rebounds.

The 71 points was the lowest total for FSU all season as the defense continues to compliment the offense for BC.

“I don’t know how many regular basketball fans or people around the country thought ‘hey BC’s going to win that game,’ but I know the people sitting here, the people in our locker room and the thousand fans we had today were saying ‘Bc’s going to win that game,” said McNamee. “I thought the atmosphere in Conte was super electric. I thought these guys played together, even when FSU made a run on us, they stuck together. I think that’s the biggest thing. Basketball is 100% a game of runs and we’re not going to play anybody easy in this conference.

“Every team is going to make their run. It’s us being tough enough and believing in ourselves enough to combat that run with a run of our own. I can’t be more proud of this group and the way they fight.”