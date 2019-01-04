Offensive MVP: Chris Lindstrom When opponents describe Boston College (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast), they talk about toughness, and that starts at the line of scrimmage with Chris Lindstrom. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound senior did not surrender a sack or any quarterback hit during 370 pass blocks in the regular season. Both his pass blocking grade (90.9) and pass block efficiency (99.6) ranked first in the country among guards with at least 200 snaps. He also showed consistent discipline by drawing just one penalty on 864 plays, finishing his career with no more than two penalties in any given season. Despite rarely missing a snap during his four years as a starter, Lindstrom only improved down the stretch, allowing not so much as a single quarterback hurry over his final seven games, which includes matchups against the stacked defensive lines of Clemson and Florida State. In the ground game, Lindstrom continued to show off his quick hands and burst off the line to create holes for a rushing attack often operating without a healthy A.J. Dillon. When Dillon went down with an ankle injury, Lindstrom paved the way for 100-yard rushing performances by Ben Glines and David Bailey, ensuring the Eagles’ play-action fakes would still be legitimate threats. A mobile bulldozer, he set up multiple touchdown runs with his signature sweeping block that he has been perfecting since his days at Shepherd Hill.



#tmlt When I say emphatically Chris Lindstrom is best HS lineman I've ever covered, this is why: https://t.co/XPlCwRBB46 — Brendan C. Hall (@BHallUFA) October 28, 2017

Can’t block ‘em up much better than this: RG Chris Lindstrom’s kickout and TE Chris Garrison’s wrap open the hole for the AJ Dillon TD run pic.twitter.com/OpEcsjod93 — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) September 14, 2018

A consistent protector and locker room presence, Lindstrom was a steadying force for a young BC offense that saw its fair share of highs and lows in 2018. His constant production will make him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams looking for an offensive guard who can start immediately. Defensive MVP(s): Zach Allen and Hamp Cheevers In most normal years, future first-rounder Zach Allen would be the surefire pick, but the Eagles’ defensive backs have been anything but normal since Anthony Campanile took over the unit in 2016. Hamp Cheevers is BC’s latest breakout ball hawk who did his best Lukas Denis impression by co-leading the country with seven interceptions as a junior. Together, they anchored a defense that allowed just 3.77 yards per carry and forced the fifth-most turnovers in the Power Five, making up for deficiencies in the front seven and secondary with their critical playmaking skills. They're a big reason why the bend-don't-break Eagles conceded over 400 yards per game (70th in FBS) but allowed just 25.7 points per game (55th in FBS). Allen may not have the lateral mobility and bend of his 2017 edge rushing buddy, Harold Landry, but Allen compensates with sheer strength. The 6-foot-5, 280 pounder somehow improved on his monster junior season by filling the stat sheet with 61 tackles (15 for a loss), seven passes defended, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks, a pick, and a forced fumble in his senior campaign. A former high school baseball star, Allen is going to make a lot of money at the next level thanks to his hands, whether it's deflecting passes or shedding blockers.



In his first full season as a starter following Isaac Yiadom and Kamrin Moore’s departure to the NFL, Cheevers played over 90 percent of snaps (up from 30 percent a year prior) and yielded a mere 40.0 passer rating when targeted, second in the ACC. What he likes in size and strength he makes up for in remarkable acceleration and leaping ability. Cheevers, who won the Florida’s Class 1A high jump title with a leap of 6’6”, knows how to jump routes, but it’s his knack for reading the eyes of the quarterback that stood out this year. In most any other season, losing a pair of lockdown corners would be devastating, but Cheevers helped make their absence virtually unnoticeable.



Best Play Call: The BC Special With the Eagles leading 31-21 and the ball on Temple’s 10-yard line, Scot Loeffler took a page out of Doug Pederson’s Super Bowl playbook. Anthony Brown tossed left to Travis Levy and initiated an end around to Jeff Smith, who avoided the rush and threw a perfect spiral back to Brown in the end zone.



The BC Special:



Travis Levy = Corey Clement

Jeff Smith = Trey Burton

Anthony Brown = Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/9xZeb6r5Jp — Andy Backstrom (@AndyHeights) September 29, 2018

Because Brown fielded the snap, it’s drawn up differently than the Philly Special made famous in last year’s Super Bowl. But it is strikingly similar to both the Patriots’ version of the play that slipped through Tom Brady’s fingertips in the Super Bowl as well as Pederson’s “Philly Philly” variation that he debuted in the Eagles’ 2018 season opener against the Falcons.

The runner-up goes to the 42-yard flea flicker against Louisville. Scot Loeffler pulled out the flea flicker on several occasions this season, none more successfully than this bomb to Michael Walker.



Flea-Flicker Alert: After Louisville's second-consecutive three-and-out, BC immediately goes back to the air. Running the flea-flicker, Anthony Brown delivers a 42-yard pass to Michael Walker. pic.twitter.com/J3UXYabhD4 — Andy Backstrom (@AndyHeights) October 13, 2018

Worst Play Call: Timeout in Tallahassee Leading by five points with under three minutes to play, head coach Steve Addazio called a timeout to think over an ensuing 4th-and-1 in Florida State territory. When BC took the field again, Anthony Brown attempted to get FSU to jump offsides on a hard count, but the penalty-prone Seminoles remained disciplined and forced a delay of game penalty. A few plays later, Deondre Francois connected with Tamorrion Terry for a game-winning touchdown that felt like the nail in the coffin of the Eagles' supposedly-special season. The cautious approach, statistically discouraged by all advanced analytics, drew ire from fans who pointed at another example of Addazio avoiding a loss instead of coaching to win. Perhaps the most frustrating part was that he had gone for it on fourth down the whole afternoon. After the 22-21 loss, Addazio doubled down on his decision. "Obviously you second-guess yourself," Addazio said in his weekly press conference the following Monday. "But really, it was the right decision. It just didn't work out right."

Best Run: A Three-Way Tie A.J. Dillon had a Heisman highlight reel moment in the season opener against Holy Cross, spinning past a tackler on his way to a 74-yard score, but the Crusaders' defense was abysmal. This shifty run during the Week 3 win at Wake featured three broken tackles, two spins, and one legitimate run defense.



AJ Dillon has forced 11 missed tackles on the ground so far this season – safe to say that number is going 🔼🔼



(via @PFF_Cam)pic.twitter.com/xcoYDK37P3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2018

Why did we all fall in love with Dillon in the first place? Ever since he tossed a tackler to the turf during last year's comeback victory at Louisville, his stiff-arm has become one of the most feared punishments in all of college football. And before he hurt his ankle versus Temple, he added two more Owls defenders to his list of victims.

No list would be complete without a gritty, goal-line run like Travis Levy's clutch second effort in Blacksburg. BC's backup tailback absorbed a crushing hit to the crown of his helmet, regained his balance, and lunged into the end zone to give the Eagles a critical scoring cushion. Virginia Tech would respond with a touchdown on the next drive that would have otherwise tied the game.

No AJ Dillon. No problem for @BCFootball.



Travis Levy with the MONSTER second effort to get the Eagles a 2 TD lead! 💪#WeAreBC🦅(@Travislevy_era) pic.twitter.com/ywfUDT2zS2 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 3, 2018

Best Throw: The BC Lookaway Returning from a torn ACL, Anthony Brown improved in every single statistical category as a redshirt sophomore. But one continued flaw was his tendency to stare down receivers, especially his favorite red-zone targets like Tommy Sweeney. But Brown didn't give anything away with his eyes in his career-high five-touchdown outing at Wake, looking off the safety before delivering a dime to Ben Glines for the game-winning score. 30 yard straight on the numbers, and Brown only glanced at his receiver for a second.



Best Catch: Sweeney Goes Full Extension Graduate tight end Tommy Sweeney has undergone quite a journey from an unknown recruit with just one FBS offer to an All-ACC First Team selection and potential NFL Draft pick. In his final year of eligibility, he totaled 348 yards on 32 catches, but none was more impressive than this diving grab that seemed to stick to his fingertips in crunch time. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder may not be the most athletic tight end, but his soft hands and savvy route-running will likely find him a home at the next level.



.@BCFootball TE Tommy Sweeney went ALL out to make this grab.#WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/ESX9KJ8NDy — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 7, 2018

Best Celebration: Brown Brings the Boom Before hope was lost entirely in the early slip-up at Purdue, special teams coordinator Ricky Brown tried to get his guys going after Michael Walker gifted them with great field position. Brown probably should've been accustomed to these big returns as Walker has led the country in combined return yardage for the past two years. The best part: Addazio's "Watch it!" followed by Walker's subtle slap on the butt as consolation.

A Boston College coach is a little too fired up for then opening kick off, almost taking out his player and getting an ear full from Addazio #BCvsWake pic.twitter.com/qphsDZCKna — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) September 13, 2018

Best Addazio Moment: Headset Toss Restraint Coming on the heels of an egregious no-whistle on Ben Glines' forward progress at NC State, Addazio was justified in this explicit rant. That doesn't make it any less rewatchable, though.