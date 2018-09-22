Ever since A.J. Dillon took over as the starting running back last year at Louisville, the Eagles have been flying above expectations. Last week, the peak came when they soared to their first Top-25 ranking in a decade after last week's win at Wake Forest.

At Purdue on Saturday, everything came crashing back down to Earth against a Big 10 foe on the road. The Boilermakers kept their bowl hopes alive by embarrassing BC, 30-13, in front of a healthy Homecoming crowd for their first win over a ranked opponent in nearly seven years.

The Eagles (3-1) couldn't find any running room early with A.J. Dillon, throwing a wrench in the play-action formula that was so effective during their first three offensive explosions. The sophomore star managed just 59 yards on 19 carries as BC was regularly faced with 3rd-and-longs against Purdue (1-3). Anthony Brown was no better, throwing four interceptions in a five-possession stretch in which the game turned from disappointment to blowout.

The Boilermakers marched down the field on their first possession, as fifth-year senior quarterback David Blough orchestrated a 12-play, 62-yard drive that culminated in a short D.J. Knox touchdown run.

After Michael Walker returned a kickoff 60 yards into Purdue territory, Brown responded with a touchdown strike to Tommy Sweeney to tie the game at 7-7. But then, the Eagles were introduced to true freshman and superstar-in-the-making Rondale Moore. The shifty wideout was the difference-maker in the first half, reclaiming the lead for the Boilermakers by shaking off a big hit from Will Harris and taking a 70-yard catch-and-run to the house.

There was some controversy as the play was upheld on review, despite video replay appearing to show Moore's knee touching the turf. It's a redemption of sorts for last week, when referees incorrectly overturned a Purdue touchdown in the team's 40-37 loss to Missouri.

The Boilermakers missed the extra point, but they were back in the end zone soon after courtesy of Moore, who hauled in a nine-yard touchdown catch to push their lead to 20-7.

Before halftime, Brown had his pass deflected and intercepted by Purdue in the red zone. Taj-Amir Torres broke up a touchdown pass on 3rd-and-goal, but the Boilermakers converted a chip-shot field goal to make it 23-7 entering the break. BC's 16-point halftime deficit was its largest since a blowout loss at Florida State on Nov. 11, 2016.

In the second half, with their undefeated record at stake, the Eagles only played sloppier. Brown had another pass deflected and intercepted, and Blough got cornerback Brandon Sebastian to bite on a hitch-and-go, freeing up Terry Wright for a 36-yard score that increased the lead to 30-7.

There were three bright spots for the Eagles, but two of them were battling injuries by the end of the game.

Michael Walker had himself a day on special teams, finishing with 213 return yards, one shy of the school record. Zach Allen provided constant pressure off the edge and even somersaulted to secure an interception in the third quarter. The senior defensive end left and later returned with what appeared to be cramping or another minor leg injury. In the passing game, C.J. Lewis finished as BC's leading receiver with four catches for 65 yards. But his final reception, stopped just short of the end zone, ended with him being helped off the field by trainers.

In garbage time, E.J. Perry led a scoring drive that saw him sneak into the end zone from one yard out. However, in a fitting microcosm for the day, John Tessitore missed the extra point wide right.

Just as quickly as they flew into the AP Poll, the Eagles will be flying out after they arrived in Indiana ill-prepared to defend their No. 23 ranking. Next week, they'll be lucky to receive any votes at all.