EagleAction - Another Week, Another Dual-Threat QB for BC’s Defense

Boston College had no answer for Malik Cunningham last week.

The Louisville quarterback accounted for 427 of the Cardinals’ 493 total yards, or 86.6% of their offensive output. When scrambling, he often sprinted by the Eagles’ quarterback spy, and, on the speed option, Cunningham did his best Lamar Jackson impression, elusively picking up chunks of yards at a time, occasionally tying off runs with a smooth spin move.

Cunningham strung together gains of 18, 19, and 20 rushing yards on Louisville’s first touchdown drive of the game and finished with 133 yards on the ground. Not only that, but he also hit on 19-of-31 passes for 294 yards with two scores and one pick.

He wasn’t the first dual-threat quarterback to exploit a weakness in an otherwise vastly improved Eagles defense. The past six games, signal callers have rushed for an average of 73.7 yards against BC, dating back to Hendon Hooker’s 164-yard, three-touchdown performance in Virginia Tech’s 40-14 win over the Eagles on Oct. 17.

“We need to get ’em down in the open field,” Hafley said Tuesday. “We’re still missing tackles. Schematically, we’ve gotten better. We’re getting more hats to the ball when it involves the quarterback run game. … It’s definitely how people are trying to attack us now. Clearly.”

Hafley added: “We will do a better job at stopping the quarterback run game.”

BC will have one last chance to get it right before the end of the regular season when Tem Lukabu’s defense squares off against Brennan Armstrong at Virginia this weekend.

In addition to throwing for 1,571 yards and 15 touchdowns—the sixth-most of any ACC quarterback this year—in seven games, the left-handed redshirt sophomore has logged 94 carries, 12 more than any other player on UVA’s roster. He’s the Cavaliers’ (4-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast) leading rusher with 399 yards and is tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Armstrong has notched 45 or more yards on the ground in all but one game this year—which he left early with a concussion—and, on four separate occasions, he’s reached or eclipsed the 60-yard rushing mark. Most notably, he carried the ball 22 times for 89 yards at then-No. 1 Clemson and 19 times for 91 yards at then-No. 11 Miami.