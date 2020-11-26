South Carolina’s 2021 recruiting class is hemorrhaging commitments and the latest to reopen his recruitment is defensive end George Wilson. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run star chose the Gamecocks over teams like North Carolina and Penn State. Wilson already a popular target with ACC, Big Ten, and SEC programs.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“In December I'm going to sign so I'll be committing soon” Wilson said. “I’m thinking next week or in two weeks. I'll probably do some virtual visits early next week.” Auburn- “They have a good staff,” he said. “They've been recruiting me since I was still committed to South Carolina. Not too long ago I took a virtual tour. It was a couple days ago. Their campus is nice and I talked to the head coach and defensive coordinator. They were excited about my pass rushing skills."

Boston College- “I just got an offer from them,” said Wilson. “I like them because they have a good history and they have a lot of connections to the NFL. Their head coach used to be with the 49ers. I'm doing a virtual visit with them soon. I'm going to learn more about them then.”

Florida State- “Their campus is great,” he said. “I just took a virtual tour with them. It was great. I got to talk to the coaches and coach Odell, my position coach. He's a great dude and he's been there for a long time so he knows what he's doing. They want me to play their 'fox' position. It's a pass rushing position.”

Maryland- “Coach Evans has been recruiting me strong,” Wilson said. “Before I committed they were still on me but I didn't think they were on me as strong. I've really gotten to know more about them now. I have a virtual visit with them coming up soon.”

North Carolina- “They want me to come there,” he said. “Coach Dre Bly is from here and he wants everybody from here to go there. They're recruiting me hard. Their recruiting class is great and I think I'd fit in well. Those players are recruiting me hard as well. Tony Grimes is on me too.”

Penn State- “I already did my tour with them and I recently did a Zoom with them,” said Wilson. “It was great talking with coach Scott and coach Franklin. They were talking about how they need me and I felt the love. I watched some of their games and I liked the way they play the 4-3 and use Shaka Toney.”

