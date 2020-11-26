Another commitment is around the corner for DE George Wilson
South Carolina’s 2021 recruiting class is hemorrhaging commitments and the latest to reopen his recruitment is defensive end George Wilson. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run star chose the Gamecocks over teams like North Carolina and Penn State. Wilson already a popular target with ACC, Big Ten, and SEC programs.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“In December I'm going to sign so I'll be committing soon” Wilson said. “I’m thinking next week or in two weeks. I'll probably do some virtual visits early next week.”
Auburn- “They have a good staff,” he said. “They've been recruiting me since I was still committed to South Carolina. Not too long ago I took a virtual tour. It was a couple days ago. Their campus is nice and I talked to the head coach and defensive coordinator. They were excited about my pass rushing skills."
Boston College- “I just got an offer from them,” said Wilson. “I like them because they have a good history and they have a lot of connections to the NFL. Their head coach used to be with the 49ers. I'm doing a virtual visit with them soon. I'm going to learn more about them then.”
Florida State- “Their campus is great,” he said. “I just took a virtual tour with them. It was great. I got to talk to the coaches and coach Odell, my position coach. He's a great dude and he's been there for a long time so he knows what he's doing. They want me to play their 'fox' position. It's a pass rushing position.”
Maryland- “Coach Evans has been recruiting me strong,” Wilson said. “Before I committed they were still on me but I didn't think they were on me as strong. I've really gotten to know more about them now. I have a virtual visit with them coming up soon.”
North Carolina- “They want me to come there,” he said. “Coach Dre Bly is from here and he wants everybody from here to go there. They're recruiting me hard. Their recruiting class is great and I think I'd fit in well. Those players are recruiting me hard as well. Tony Grimes is on me too.”
Penn State- “I already did my tour with them and I recently did a Zoom with them,” said Wilson. “It was great talking with coach Scott and coach Franklin. They were talking about how they need me and I felt the love. I watched some of their games and I liked the way they play the 4-3 and use Shaka Toney.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Wilson took a long look at North Carolina before committing to South Carolina and then the Tar Heels took a commitment from Trevion Stevenson. North Carolina is tight on scholarship numbers right now so they’d have to find room if they hope to fit Wilson into this class.
Maryland would love to add Wilson to this recruiting class. The Terps are really pushing to build stronger ties to the Virginia Beach area. Wilson would be a great addition to this recruiting class that already has some impressive defensive talent.
Penn State is trying to add some additional defensive ends to this recruiting class and Wilson is just what they are looking for. The Nittany Lions already have some strong relationships with Wilson and his family to build on from before his commitment to South Carolina.
Auburn, Boston College, and Florida State are relative newcomers to Wilson’s recruitment and but each have a need for an edge defender like Wilson. Look for each of these teams to work hard to put their best foot forward and possibly jump to the head of the pack