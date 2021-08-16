Alec Sinkfield Believes BC Gives Him Shot to Reach NFL

Alec Sinkfield was stuck behind Kennedy McKoy and Leddie Brown at West Virginia. Last season, the former three-star recruit was the Mountaineers’ second option at tailback.

He wasn’t satisfied with his trajectory in Morgantown, though.

So he transferred to Boston College, which has sent the likes of Andre Williams, Jon Hilliman and AJ Dillon to the NFL in recent years.

“Obviously, Boston College produces running backs,” Sinkfield said Thursday. “I felt like I had a better chance of getting to the league here.”

But BC’s new offense is practically unrecognizable from the units that churned out those workhorse backs. And there’s no guarantee Sinkfield will win the starting job.

He’s competing with Travis Levy, who he calls “Swerve,” Pat Garwo III and electrifying true freshman Xavier Coleman (also known as “X”).

“They’re pushing me,” Sinkfield said. “Swerve works hard. Comes in every day 100%. Pat is the same way. Even X, he’s hungry. So everybody’s working. We’re trying to get to the next level. We all have the same goal. It’s just great being here.”

Sinkfield explained that he connected with BC running backs coach Rich Gunnell and wide receivers coach Joe Dailey as well as head coach Jeff Hafley while in the transfer portal. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound graduate running back said the staff and players have made Chestnut Hill feel like home.

He transferred to BC a day after the team’s leading rusher, David Bailey—who led the Eagles with 503 rushing yards in 10 games last season—entered the portal. Sinkfield fits the bill for second-year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s system. A ball of muscle, Sinkfield is a dynamic runner and pass catcher.

“Explosion, technique and the ability to catch out of the backfield,” Sinkfield said when describing his skill set.

In his final year with WVU, he piled up 327 yards on the ground with a career-high 78 attempts, averaging 4.2 yards per tote. He scored three times, including twice in the Mountaineers’ 2020 opener against Eastern Kentucky. Sinkfield delivered his best performance of the year versus then-No. 16 Kansas State. He rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries in the upset win.

The Boynton Beach, Florida, native also added nine catches for 55 yards and ran back 19 punts, averaging 5.32 yards per return.

Sinkfield is excited to catch passes from second-year starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec. He sees similarities between Jurkovec and his old WVU signal caller, Will Grier, a strong-armed 6-foot-2 gunslinger who’s currently a backup for the Carolina Panthers.

“You don’t really get to see Phil’s real talent until everything is live,” Sinkfield said. “Because he makes plays that aren’t there. He puts the ball in spots that the defense can’t get—it’s special.”

Sinkfield is grateful for all of the talent surrounding him during practice. He said that, even when the second- and third-stringers are on the field, the production doesn’t slip.

Hafley has created an atmosphere that promotes competition, in addition to a culture that revolves around doing everything “For The Team.” Sinkfield is on board.

“Everybody loves Haf,” he said. “He’s a great, great guy. Outside of football, outside of coaching—his personality is just genuine. He’s genuine. The guys believe and trust in him. So it’s easy to follow him.”

Sinkfield will also be following the lead of an O-Line that’s brought back all five starters. Moreover, he’s part of an Eagles offense that ranks 11th nationally in returning production.

“If we do everything right and be disciplined, we can beat anybody,” Sinkfield said.