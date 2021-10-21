Ahead of Louisville Trip, BC Not Looking Back

Boston College really dropped the ball.

Like, actually. The Eagles were 4-0 for the first time since 2007 and were one play away from ending Clemson’s 30-game home win streak and BC’s seven-year drought without a win over an AP-ranked opponent. A dropped snap spoiled the Eagles’ upset plans.

And another last Saturday was the catalyst for a complete Homecoming Weekend collapse against North Carolina State, where BC went from trailing, 10-7, at intermission to being down, 31-7, at the start of the fourth quarter in a wet, subdued Alumni Stadium.

“When the game got away from us, we fell apart a little bit, and that, internally, is on the leaders of the team,” Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel said. “I take that personally that we didn't do a good enough job for that.

“I guess the beauty of football is you get to come in the next day and get to play.”

Second-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley maintained this week that it’s important to block out the noise, now more than ever with the prominence of social media. Hafley discussed how his players have each other’s backs, which is all the more necessary in today’s digital age.

“If one of our players picks up Twitter after the game,” Hafley said, “and he didn't have a good game, what do you think it's all talking about? How he's not a good player. And if he has a good game the next game, and he looks at it—what do you think they're talking about? How good of a player he is. That's an emotional roller coaster for a player.”

Hafley said that last weekend’s loss, which reminded him of BC’s 40-14 defeat to then-No. 23 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last year, was a teaching moment. He assured reporters that there will be ups and downs during his tenure in Chestnut Hill, but the 42-year-old player’s coach also declared that “we’re going to win here” by continuing to build the program “the right way.”

“I need to learn from a moment like that, when things kind of unraveled,” Hafley said. “And, if I don’t, then I’ve lost a great opportunity. That’s how I see that right now.”

Grosel shared a similar perspective. While BC is focused on turning the page, the veteran quarterback conceded that you can’t leave everything behind. You have to realize that what you did the previous game, or games, can’t happen again, he said.

“Gotta have some stuff stick around but still be able to move forward on that,” Grosel said, “and that's the balance that we need to take into this week.”

Grosel is heading back to where it all started: Louisville, where he saw his first extended action at the collegiate level. He was asked about how much he’s grown since that 2019 game, during which he came in for an injured Anthony Brown Jr. and threw three touchdowns in a valiant loss.