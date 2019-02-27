For seniors celebrating Spring Break away from Boston College, Wednesday night marked their last home game as a student. Ky Bowman, who will also likely be leaving next year (albeit for the NBA Draft), made sure they walked away from Conte Forum with one last good memory.

Against a Louisville team ranked just outside the AP Top 25 and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll, the Eagles pulled off a 66-59 upset at home for their first-ever victory over the Cardinals in ACC play. Bowman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under three minutes to play, part of a near triple-double performance (23 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) that led all scorers.

In the first half, Louisville (18-11, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) simply looked lost on offense. They turned the ball over eight times and shot just 6-for-28 from the field, digging themselves into a 28-21 deficit at halftime.

Luckily for the Cardinals, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Coaches Poll but just outside of the AP Top 25, BC (14-13, 5-10 ACC) was just as bad. After missing his first two shot attempts of the evening, Jordan Chatman drilled a jumper off a pick and then converted a layup, plus the foul, in transition to give the Eagles a 22-14 lead. But Louisville held the Eagles scoreless for the remaining 5:48 of the first half, rattling off a 8-0 run to take a 23-22 lead heading into the break. The 22 points scored in a half marked a new season low after they managed just 24 at Syracuse earlier this month.

BC's scoreless stretch, which spanned nearly eight minutes in total, would continue two minutes into the second half, finally broken when Nik Popovic rolled in a layup for his second basket of the night. The 6-foot-11 junior tallied 16 points and pulled in nine rebounds, but shot just 7-for-17 from the field on Wednesday evening.

The turning points came with the score knotted at 53-53 and just under three minutes to play. Steven Enoch, Louisville's backup center who led his team with 22 points, laid in a put-back, but Ky Bowman had the answer. The junior guard pulled up for the go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 56-53 lead. On the next possession, Steffon Mitchell came up with the ball and ran the break, feeding Jared Hamilton in transition for a layup to put BC up by five points.

The Eagles drilled their free throws down the stretch to secure their fifth ACC win of the season. They'll try to go for their fourth-straight conference win at home when North Carolina visits Conte next Tuesday.

Following the loss, Louisville head coach Chris Mack credited BC for effort in spite of its record.

"We had everything to play for," Mack said, "and you wouldn’t be able to tell that in the last five minutes of the game. No disrespect to Boston College. Before tonight, they won four conference games. But I don’t think they had much to play for.”

After dropping 32 points against BC in a win last month, Cardinals star guard Jordan Nwora was held to just 13 on 4-of-10 shooting as his team went just 5-for-24 from deep.



