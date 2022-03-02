After ‘Lost Season,’ Jurkovec Excited for BC’s New Offense

When Phil Jurkovec transferred to Boston College in January 2020, it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility that the former Notre Dame quarterback would have to sit out a season. After all, he needed an immediate-eligibility waiver from the NCAA. That seemingly arbitrary process dragged out until August. But, upon approval, Jurkovec finally got his shot at the collegiate level. He ran with the opportunity, starring in 2020. The “lost season” came a year later when Jurkovec suffered a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand Week 2 at UMass that cost him six games. “Last year was a lost season,” the redshirt senior quarterback said after Tuesday’s spring practice. “That’s how I look at it. I came back for the last few games, but I really wasn’t 100%. “Just looking forward to this year and getting back to finding success again.” That success started with Jurkovec throwing for 300 or more yards in four of his first five games in an Eagles uniform. He finished the year with a 17:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 2,558 yards through the air in 10 starts during the COVID-19 affected season.

Jurkovec was a magician when plays broke down, leading the FBS in passing yards under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. He was a two-point conversion away from forcing overtime against then-No. 12 North Carolina, and he helped the Eagles stake themselves to an 18-point, first-half lead at then-No. 1 Clemson. But durability was a concern. He banged up his shoulder in Death Valley and suffered a non-contact knee injury against Louisville, sidelining him for the regular season finale at Virginia. An even fluke-ier injury derailed his 2021 campaign. Jurkovec fell on his throwing hand during the first quarter of a gimme game at UMass. The devastating injury came on the heels of a 300-yard passing day against Colgate in the season opener. Jurkovec was expected to miss the rest of the year. But he rehabbed hard and surprised the ACC with a return for BC’s annual Red Bandana Game, rescuing the Eagles’ season. Jurkovec snapped BC’s four-game losing streak—during which it averaged a putrid 10 points per game in conference play—and made the Eagles bowl eligible for the sixth season in a row.