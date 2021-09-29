With 2019 Start at Clemson, Grosel Learned to ‘Simplify’ the Game

It didn’t end well. Grosel completed only 3-of-14 pass attempts and was hit four times in the first half alone. He was sacked twice in three quarters of play, losing a fumble in the process. Then a redshirt sophomore, Grosel also had a near interception and a botched flea-flicker.

Dennis Grosel’s first career road start was an adaptation of David vs. Goliath. Grosel, a former preferred walk-on sixth-stringer, was going up against Trevor Lawrence, probably the most heralded NFL prospect at quarterback since Andrew Luck.

BC went three-and-out seven times and punted 11 times. Clemson, which was No. 4 at the time, led, 38-7, by half, rested Lawrence and Co. for the final quarter and a half and still piled up 674 total yards, the most the Eagles have allowed in single-game program history.

Upon reflection, Grosel realized he needed to simplify the game.

“In the end, it’s a 120-yard field, 53 1/3 long,” he said. “On the field, it’s the same. The quicker as a player you can have that as your mindset, the more successful you’re gonna be.”

He continued: “Whether it's an NFL stadium, a high school stadium, the field's the field, the players are the players, and you gotta go out and play, regardless of what's on the outside.”

Grosel has played in a variety of atmospheres this season. He replaced starting signal caller Phil Jurkovec at UMass, went to Lincoln Financial Field and beat Temple and then took down Missouri in front of a sold-out Alumni Stadium.

He’s operating in a different system than he was two years ago. He’s a more accurate passer. And he’s a more mature leader.

“It’s a little bit different,” Grosel said of preparing for the Tigers this time around. “I think it’s attributed to how I’m a little bit older, a little bit more experienced, a little more confident in my game and our game as a whole.”

Grosel is coming off an 18-of-29 performance against Missouri, during which he bounced back from a pick on his first pass from scrimmage to throw for 175 yards and two scores, including the game-winner in overtime.

He and the Eagles are preparing for a packed Memorial Stadium. Grosel, who came in for Jurkovec, to convert a critical 4th-and-3 with BC down four and under 4:30 to go, remembers how loud it was, even at half capacity.

BC’s coaching staff is trying its best to simulate that noise in practice this week as offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. blared Guns N’ Roses and Pearl Jam throughout Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s gonna be loud, it’s gonna be a crazy environment,” Grosel said. “The huddle gets a little tighter, the ears get a little perked up. It doesn’t really change much more than the fact that we know we have to focus that much more to get the play call, get the line checks and execute it.”

Unlike the last two times Grosel has seen the Tigers, they are outside the top five. Actually, at No. 25, they’re ranked lower than they have been since Week 7 of 2014. Still, 2-2 Clemson has one of the best defenses in the country, even after a slew of injuries.

Despite being on the field for more than 34 minutes per game, defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ unit ranks first in the ACC and fifth nationally in scoring defense (Clemson is conceding just 12.0 points per game).

Grosel said Tuesday that Venables and the Tigers throw everything at you, regardless of the personnel changes over the years.

“They have different tendencies throughout the years,” he said. “That changes I guess a little bit, but, as a whole, they do a lot in a wide variety. … We prepare for everything. A lot of in-game adjustments are gonna happen this week based on what they’re doing against us.”

Grosel recited the same mantra as second-year head coach Jeff Hafley and every player that has spoken to the media this season: The preparation is the same every week, no matter who the opponent is or where BC is playing. Grosel emphasized that Clemson is still a good team.

“Whether they’re No. 1 or No. 101, we’re going to go in with the same attitude,” he said.

“Anytime you’re a competitor, you want to compete against the best, and they’ve been the best for a really long time, so we’re looking to go in and go in swinging and give everything we got.”