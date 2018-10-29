Back in the national rankings after beating Miami on primetime TV, the No. 24 Eagles are making noise on the national scene again. Now, head coach Steve Addazio’s job is to prevent it from being drown out by 65,000 screams at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

Of course, he’s all-too-familiar with what can happen if you don’t prepare properly for Blacksburg. BC’s last trip yielded a 49-0 loss, the program’s worst since 1950.

“I don't think you forget things like that,” Addazio said. “I wouldn't call that one of the high moments … Our mindset isn't going to be about letting that happen again.”

Two years later, Zach Allen and the rest of the senior class still have that chip on their shoulder.

“I know for us personally this Virginia Tech game is going to be a really big one,” Allen said after Friday night’s win. “I remember my sophomore year they absolutely embarrassed us 49 to nothing. Virginia Tech is always a great team, no matter what. Especially watching them [Thursday] night they definitely do some really good things so it’s going to be a challenge but we’re excited to play.”

This time around, BC should be better prepared for the crowd noise, measured last year at 126.2 decibels.

“In our new indoor [Fish Field House], we have a sound system that's probably second to none in America,” Addazio said. “It's really incredible. We were in there last night, and we had that thing cranked up. It was giving me a headache it was so loud. It's louder than any stadium could possibly be.”

On the heels of their best win of the year, the Eagles appear to be the favorites on paper against the Josh Jackson-less Hokies. The 12th-man effect will only go so far to help Virginia Tech’s iffy run defense stop A.J. Dillon. Plus, Jim Reid’s defense has really found its groove after a somewhat shaky start to the season.

“I think every team, every unit as the season goes on is, believe it or not, you're still developing your personality and forming it,” Addazio said. “I think defensively you're seeing that, getting comfortable with the personality of this defense.

“But it starts with the physicality and the intensity of how we're playing. I feel like in the last few weeks, we've really picked up our intensity, you know, and maybe that starts because early on some guys were thinking too much maybe, and now we're just playing and reacting a little bit more. So I really like the level of play that we've had over the course of the last few weeks.”

The midseason switch was flipped at the perfect time for BC. The most difficult stretch of schedules lies ahead, with No. 2 Clemson, Florida State, and No. 22 Syracuse up next after the Hokies. Even opponents such as Purdue and Temple look much stronger with wins against Ohio State and Cincinnati in hindsight.

“I guess every coach likes to stand up here and say we have one of the toughest schedules in the country, but I'd really like to tell you, I think we do,” Addazio said. “I challenge to see who really has got much of a tougher schedule. I mean, really?”

At the end of his first press conference in three weeks, the sixth-year head coach took a moment to appreciate atmosphere at Friday night’s Red Bandanna game. In fact, he seemed a bit jealous he couldn’t have participated in the tailgating festivities himself.

“Someday in my next life I'm going to come back and be one of those people in the stands and take all that in and enjoy it a little bit,” he said. “Just like sometimes I walk down that walk and I smell the cooking hamburgers, and I think one day I'm going to be one of those guys over there having a burger and a beverage and just enjoying the heck out of myself not having my stomach tied up in 13 different knots. That will be a heck of a deal, man.”