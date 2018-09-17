Addazio talks Purdue, AP Top 25, and more at press conference
As fans rejoice over No. 23 BC's first AP ranking since Nov. 30, 2008, ending what felt like a decade-long absence from national prominence, it became clear on Monday morning that the Eagles' reaction in the locker room was much different.
"Well, I don't really know that there's anything to talk about,” head coach Steve Addazio said of the Top-25 inclusion. “For me, I think, hey, listen, it's better than the alternative. But not to be cliché-ish, but it's the fourth game of the season. It doesn't really mean a whole lot to me.”
There must have buzz among players following the poll's release on Sunday afternoon, but by the time they arrived at Monday morning's practice, the focus was entirely set on Purdue.
"I didn't even speak to it, about [being ranked], nor did anybody on this football team after having our practice today," Addazio said. "I think our guys are wired pretty good. They know that's like Kool-Aid, don't drink that now."
The Boilermakers may have started the season winless, but they could still burst BC's bubble when they meet for the first time in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday afternoon.
Purdue's three losses have come by a combined eight points, and the team's offense boasts a duo that rivals Anthony Brown and A.J. Dillon. Last week, quarterback David Blough drew comparisons to Drew Brees when he threw for a school-record 572 yards in a 40-37 loss to Missouri. In the Boilermakers' season opener, true freshman Rondale Moore broke loose for a school-record 313 all-purpose yards, including a 32-yard touchdown reception and a 76-yard run, in their 31-27 loss to Northwestern.
At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Moore squatted 600 pounds over the summer and is absolutely explosive in the open field. The dynamic receiver and returner seems somewhere in between Dillon and Jeff Smith.
"They have talented players," Addazio said. "Their young receiver is a kick returner, a very talented guy, explosive, great speed. They have some returning players on defense that are quite talented. Their inside nose guard, linebacker, inside tackles are talented guys. That's a developing football team that got to a bowl game."
The Eagles appear to have a matchup advantage in the passing game, where their top-ranked aerial attack could cause problems for a struggling Purdue secondary. The unit has dealt with missed tackles and blown coverages against their first three opponents, causing Tim Cason to be benched for Kenneth Major. Senior safety Jacob Thieneman has been effective against the run but has also been exposed on passing plays.
And right now, BC's play-action passing game is clicking.
"If they're going to load the box to stop AJ, our running game, we have fast, talented guys out there," Addazio said. "We have a quarterback that has a bona fide, legitimate arm.
"Yeah, we're going to work like heck to run the ball, but not trying to pound the rock in terms of just pounding your head against a wall. We'll set it up, those play-action shots are going to be there. They can't help but be there. You can't have it both ways."
One thing to keep an eye on will be the durability of the defense, which certainly felt the physical toll of Wake Forest's up-tempo offense. At least the Eagles will have the confidence of knowing they passed their first official, four-quarter test of the year against the Demon Deacons, which rarely substituted down the stretch as they surpassed the century mark in snap count.
"It stresses you and pushes you into the levels you're going to have to be in as you play these tough conference and other Power 5, tough, non-conference teams. I thought, as I said Thursday night, we can certainly grow from that."
And luckily, BC has eight days to recoup before hitting the road again, a crucial gap for rest that was never guaranteed due to Hurricane Florence possibly postponing last Thursday night's game.
"Thank God we have a couple extra days," Addazio said. "You play 115 snaps on a Saturday night, fly across the country, whatever, try to rally back in here in a normal week load, you're starting to get gassed, your body is fatigued. At least we had a chance to recover from that. That's a bonus."