As fans rejoice over No. 23 BC's first AP ranking since Nov. 30, 2008, ending what felt like a decade-long absence from national prominence, it became clear on Monday morning that the Eagles' reaction in the locker room was much different.

"Well, I don't really know that there's anything to talk about,” head coach Steve Addazio said of the Top-25 inclusion. “For me, I think, hey, listen, it's better than the alternative. But not to be cliché-ish, but it's the fourth game of the season. It doesn't really mean a whole lot to me.”

There must have buzz among players following the poll's release on Sunday afternoon, but by the time they arrived at Monday morning's practice, the focus was entirely set on Purdue.

"I didn't even speak to it, about [being ranked], nor did anybody on this football team after having our practice today," Addazio said. "I think our guys are wired pretty good. They know that's like Kool-Aid, don't drink that now."

The Boilermakers may have started the season winless, but they could still burst BC's bubble when they meet for the first time in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday afternoon.

Purdue's three losses have come by a combined eight points, and the team's offense boasts a duo that rivals Anthony Brown and A.J. Dillon. Last week, quarterback David Blough drew comparisons to Drew Brees when he threw for a school-record 572 yards in a 40-37 loss to Missouri. In the Boilermakers' season opener, true freshman Rondale Moore broke loose for a school-record 313 all-purpose yards, including a 32-yard touchdown reception and a 76-yard run, in their 31-27 loss to Northwestern.