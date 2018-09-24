After a long flight home from Indiana on Saturday and a productive practice Sunday, head coach Steve Addazio was back on the podium Monday afternoon to address his team's first setback of the season at Purdue.

One thing was clear: the freshly-unranked Eagles are pissed off.

"It was a decidedly different demeanor, tempo, and everything else yesterday, which is pretty good to see," Addazio said. "There is some angry, ticked off, motivated people on that practice field yesterday.

"Good players, like we have, they respond the proper way," he added. "I've got to make sure I keep that in check, too, because this is an angry football team right now. And that's a good thing. It should be."

No individual deserves the blame for the 30-13 blowout, but some responsibility falls on Anthony Brown, who took accountability for his turnovers and the offense's struggles in the postgame press conference. The redshirt sophomore entered Saturday as the nation's most efficient passer and finished 13-of-27 for 96 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

"I don't mean to speak for Anthony, but Anthony is very motivated right now," Addazio said. "I would tell you he would fall in the pissed-off category. That's not good language. Is that bad? He's ticked off. He's ticked off, as any competitor would be. Anthony will be just fine."

Tasked with too many 3rd-and-longs, Brown will also need a better performance out of his freshman-year roommate, A.J. Dillon, who suffered his worst game as a starter (19 carries for 59 yards) on Saturday. The Boilermakers clearly scouted BC's first three games and prevented the Heisman candidate from finding the end zone again on the first possession of the game.

After a three-and-out, Michael Walker's 60-yard kickoff return helped the Eagles tie the game at 7-7. But then, for the rest of the half, Addazio returned to his run-heavy gameplan designed to control the clock and limit Purdue's formidable passing attack. The sixth-year head coach talked about balancing the team's identity—Dillon running behind a veteran offensive line—with more unpredictable schemes that might catch defenses by surprise.

"Sometimes I think we are going to have to shift gears a little bit from who we are trying to get going, in keeping ourselves a little more with some diversity," Addazio said. "But the problem with that is you also have to be careful that your best players are touching the ball."

Against a stacked box, Dillon had no room to run and, eager to bust out a big play, often tried bouncing to the outside where there was no edge to be found.

"I think great players are really anxious to make great plays. I think A.J. is a great player and he wants to make big plays," Addazio said. "You never want to curb your players' innate instincts, but there are some structures of things that we have to make sure our—we have to play within our structures, both sides of the ball.

"I love the fact that we have the kind of team that really, really wants to make plays," he added. "We just have to make sure we are all in line with exactly what's there, and our guys are aligned on that. It is something that can be a blessing and a curse."

The tendency to go for that big play that also backfired on the defensive side of the ball, when Will Harris went for the big hit on Rondale Moore and missed high on the tackle. Lukas Denis and Brandon Sebastian were caught watching, and the electric true freshman burned the secondary for a 70-yard score to give the Boilermakers a 13-7 lead they would never relinquish.

Addazio emphasized that there's no need to hit the panic button or go back to the drawing board after Saturday's loss. His job is to channel his team's anger into execution against Temple, where he coached from 2011-2012 and won the school's first bowl game in 32 years. The Owls (2-2, 1-0 American West) are coming off wins against Maryland and Tulsa.

While he realizes that something needs to be done to increase production on first down, don't expect Addazio to stray from a run-heavy approach in Week Five.

"Now, this week with this defense and the style we are playing, you have to be a little patient," he said. "I think certain styles of defense you have to be patient with. When they are coming at you from all angles, I think you just have to got to be patient and let those gaps open up when they are going to open up, and good things will happen."