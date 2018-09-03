The Eagles (1-0) are currently enjoying their second consecutive day off after their 55-21 drubbing of UMass, but head coach Steve Addazio still had to come to work and talk to the media on Labor Day. His Week Two press conference reflected on the season-opening victory and touched on his connection to Holy Cross.

"I've had a chance to interact with the head coach there, and I think just a really classy guy, did an unbelievable job here at Assumption, and I think is a heck of a football coach, so I know that he will have his team prepared," Addazio said of first-year head coach Bob Chesney. "We're looking forward towards that matchup on Saturday."

The Crusaders (0-1) started slow in their opener against Colgate (1-0), but they nearly erased a 24-0 halftime deficit with a huge fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Emmett Clifford threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to running back Domenic Cozier on fourth down to make it 24-10. Then, Clifford led a 69-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown run by Cozier on 4th-and-goal.

With just under seven minutes remaining, Colgate used three first downs to run the clock out and prevent Holy Cross from getting its shot at a game-tying drive.

The Crusaders' Sept. 8 meeting in Chestnut Hill will be the first meeting between the former rivals in 32 years. Between 1896-1986, they played each other 86 times, the most BC played any team over that span. For Addazio, seeing the Jesuit showdown was a fond tradition.

"I remember going into the stadium at Holy Cross, and to me, it was like—it may have been, may not have been, but to me it was this like huge big-time college football environment," he recalled. "It was a cold fall day and everything smelled of cigar smoke, the hot dogs, the whole bit. We'd go in there like wow, this is awesome, and go watch that game. It was big-time, Northeast New England college football. It was fun."

Few are expecting Saturday's matchup to be as competitive as the rivalry once was, especially after their Week One test runs. The Eagles dismantled the Minutemen behind a career day from Anthony Brown, who posted a higher passer rating than Matt Ryan ever did on the Heights.

"He handled everything," Addazio said. "He didn't have any mistakes or miscues with any of the checks or getting—he's helping people get lined up. I thought our tempo was good. We ran 57 plays in the first half. That's about as good as you're going to do."

When asked about cornerback Brandon Sebastian, who got beat early by Andy Isabella but rebounded nicely with a pass deflection and sack in his first game, Addazio launched into story time.

"He's a young guy, and those are things that are going to happen," he said. "You're coming out into a major college game, and no matter how talented you are, now matter how well-prepared you are for anybody, you see some different things happen on that field with guys that haven't played a lot before, and it's pretty common.

"I'll never forget one time I was in the USFL, and I had a great preseason camp, so I remember the line coach said, 'Listen, you're going to make this team. You're sure you need to play in this preseason game?' Blah blah blah. I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm playing, are you kidding me?'

"So I remember we were playing the Houston Gamblers in Jacksonville in the stadium. I played at a small Division II school, and the stadium was just on fire. It was sold out. The Pointer Sisters were playing. I could hear pregame and the whole stadium was vibrating, right? And so I remember we had this meeting, and the line coach said—it was a certain play we had; he said, listen, you can go through—I was on the offensive line—or you can go around to get him. I want you to go around. If you go through, you're on your own. What do I do in that game? For some reason I decide I'm going to go through the guy to get the linebacker. Well, I missed him, and he came up and he hit the back in the backfield. We don't score, it's all on TV, the whole thing. It's all my fault. And I say to myself, 'Oh, this isn't good.' Sure enough, I got cut on Monday.

"I laugh to myself because—what possessed me to do that? Honestly, I think it was like just the whole thing. It was big. You know, and I hadn't been in that environment before, and I just made a bad decision. That's a long story now, just to tell you that. It happens, okay. And it happened."