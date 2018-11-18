Addazio defends 'right decision' to punt late in loss
Head coach Steve Addazio might be under the microscope this week.
After his team's 22-21 loss at Florida State, he answered questions about his decision to burn Boston College's final timeout, take a delay of game penalty, and punt the ball away with less than three minutes left.
"On 4th-and-1 at midfield, I just felt best about the fact that if we could pin' em, we play great defense, make them go the long field, and win the game that way," Addazio said. "It didn't work out, they hit us on a post cut in our base coverage, they made a great throw and catch, and there was the end of the game."
At FSU's 40-yard line, Anthony Brown did all he could to draw an offside flag. But his hard counts and motion signals had no effect on the most penalized team in the Power Five.
"It was worth a try," Addazio said. "Backing up a little bit on the punt wasn't going to bother me. Still felt like we could pin 'em. I feel like all of that was probably right."
The ensuing punt from Grant Carlson put the Seminoles at their own 13-yard line down 21-16 with 2:45 to play. Before the Eagles knew what hit them, Tamorrion Terry was coasting past Brandon Sebastian into the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown that put the Seminoles up for good.
"Obviously, with the outcome, your heart's like, 'I should've went for the first down,'" Addazio said. "But honestly, thinking about it, that really wasn't the right thing to do. Now maybe it would've had a different outcome, but it wouldn't be the right thing to do.
"You give them the ball at midfield like that, you give them a chance to put the defense on a short field, and they score and beat you," he explained. "That's a pretty hard way to lose the game considering your defense has played pretty good all night long. I think we had 'em pinned down at the 11. So you're saying to yourself they gotta go 89 yards in two minutes and change. I know that's the right thing to do. It did not have the right outcome. So given the fact that it didn't, obviously you second-guess yourself. But really, it was the right decision—it just didn't work out right."
Critics, of course, will say it's another example of the sixth-year head coach playing not to lose instead of playing to win. But what do the numbers have to say about whether Addazio made the right call or not?
Facing 4th-and-1, BC had a 87 percent chance to win, which would have risen to 96 percent or fallen to 73 percent based on the outcome of a conversion. Opting to punt in that scenario dropped the odds of victory to 80 percent, according to Pro Football Reference.
(1/2) According to Pro Football Reference, on the FSU 40 with 2:52 to go, fourth-and-one, @BCFootball had a 87.21% chance to win the game.— Ben Thomas (@ben_heights) November 18, 2018
How win probability changes based on the fourth down result:
CONVERT: 96.61%
FAIL: 73.56%
PUNT: 80.94%
That means a punt would have only been justified if Addazio gave his offense less than a 44 percent chance of getting the first down. Up to that point, the Eagles had converted 3-of-3 fourth-down chances from that distance and 70.6 of third/fourth-and-two or less on the season. In those situations, FSU had stopped opposing teams just 29.6 percent of the time.
For what it's worth, Addazio believes the issue lies more with missed chances early rather than any late-game mismanagement.
"I'm more interested in the opportunities we had in the first half," he said. "When it's first and goal from the 2, and we go backwards. And we missed a 20-something yard field goal. That obviously ended up being a huge deal in this game. We had two red-zone opportunities, one we got no points and one we got no points because we throw a pick on a naked... which, you know, was ridiculous.
"Those two plays ended up being enough to come back and haunt you," he added. "You probably left some form of two scores on the field right there. You're on the road, and you leave two forms of scores on the field like that. It's never good. They have a tendency to come back and haunt you. They came back and haunted us."
Expect the Eagles to have an angry, motivated week of practice as they prepare for a Senior Day matchup against rival Syracuse. BC hasn't reached the eight-win mark since 2008.
"It's a pretty disappointed coaching staff and a pretty disappointed locker room right now with players," Addazio said. "I think we all know we had a golden opportunity that we let get away from us. But I would say to you that this is a very disappointed, maybe use the word devastated, I'd say that probably wouldn't be an exaggeration."