Head coach Steve Addazio might be under the microscope this week.

After his team's 22-21 loss at Florida State, he answered questions about his decision to burn Boston College's final timeout, take a delay of game penalty, and punt the ball away with less than three minutes left.

"On 4th-and-1 at midfield, I just felt best about the fact that if we could pin' em, we play great defense, make them go the long field, and win the game that way," Addazio said. "It didn't work out, they hit us on a post cut in our base coverage, they made a great throw and catch, and there was the end of the game."

At FSU's 40-yard line, Anthony Brown did all he could to draw an offside flag. But his hard counts and motion signals had no effect on the most penalized team in the Power Five.

"It was worth a try," Addazio said. "Backing up a little bit on the punt wasn't going to bother me. Still felt like we could pin 'em. I feel like all of that was probably right."

The ensuing punt from Grant Carlson put the Seminoles at their own 13-yard line down 21-16 with 2:45 to play. Before the Eagles knew what hit them, Tamorrion Terry was coasting past Brandon Sebastian into the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown that put the Seminoles up for good.

"Obviously, with the outcome, your heart's like, 'I should've went for the first down,'" Addazio said. "But honestly, thinking about it, that really wasn't the right thing to do. Now maybe it would've had a different outcome, but it wouldn't be the right thing to do.

"You give them the ball at midfield like that, you give them a chance to put the defense on a short field, and they score and beat you," he explained. "That's a pretty hard way to lose the game considering your defense has played pretty good all night long. I think we had 'em pinned down at the 11. So you're saying to yourself they gotta go 89 yards in two minutes and change. I know that's the right thing to do. It did not have the right outcome. So given the fact that it didn't, obviously you second-guess yourself. But really, it was the right decision—it just didn't work out right."

Critics, of course, will say it's another example of the sixth-year head coach playing not to lose instead of playing to win. But what do the numbers have to say about whether Addazio made the right call or not?

Facing 4th-and-1, BC had a 87 percent chance to win, which would have risen to 96 percent or fallen to 73 percent based on the outcome of a conversion. Opting to punt in that scenario dropped the odds of victory to 80 percent, according to Pro Football Reference.