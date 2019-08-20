News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 13:55:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Addazio: BC could have nation's best stable of backs

N7cgo0s81mu9txgtjkpq
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

If you listen to BC coach Steve Addazio when he talks about the Eagles' offense, he hammers home some themes on a consistent basis.He'll praise the Eagles' depth and talent at tight end.He's excite...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}