Head coach Steve Addazio assuaged a panic on Monday afternoon, delivering good news about Anthony Brown's injury status ahead of No. 22 Boston College's trip to Tallahassee this weekend. Initially feared to be a ruptured spleen, Brown is now officially day-to-day with a less serious abdomen injury.

Despite the fact that Brown was hospitalized with an internal injury on Saturday night, Addazio is "cautiously optimistic" about his quarterback's chances for this weekend. Addazio also spoke about Christian Wilkins' hit that forced Brown from the game on the Eagles' series.

"That was kind of a really unique thing, and certainly by no means any ill intent or anything like that," Addazio said. "It was just guys trying to play hard and part of the game."

He seemed to support the idea of a possible rule change, mirroring the NFL, which would penalize defenders like the 315-pound Wilkins for landing on quarterbacks with their full body weight.

"I think it's reasonable to say that's probably another rule change that could occur," Addazio said. "It will be controversial early, just like the targeting rule is. And nothing is perfect, but I think these are all things that we can grow with to make the game safer."

While Brown recovers, BC (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) is rolling with the local kid, sophomore E.J. Perry, who completed 57 percent of his passes in Saturday night's loss to No. 2 Clemson.

"Obviously, E.J. is going to get a bunch of reps, then we will see how that is going each day," Addazio said. "Anthony is doing well, but I'm not a doctor. What does that exactly mean? I guess tomorrow morning I'll get another update and be able to figure out, does he take active reps? If so, how many? And we will go from there."

Addazio also has to keep an eye on star running back A.J. Dillon, who continues to play through a nagging ankle injury he first suffered in late September. He ran 16 times for just 39 yards against the Tigers' elite defensive line, sitting for a spell in the fourth quarter after appearing to tweak his ankle again.

"A.J. is really honestly about the same as it's been each week," he said. "I think he comes off the game, doesn't feel great on Sundays and Mondays, and as the week goes on, we see improvement. I think we are trying to see if we can get to the point where we can get some real practice reps because what's happening right now is we are not able to get any practice reps, and that affects us."

Given the uncertainty surrounding their starting backfield, the Eagles opened as one-point favorites over Florida State (4-6, 2-5 ACC). The Seminoles need to win their final two games to avoid missing a bowl for the first time in 35 years.

FSU head coach Willie Taggart confirmed Deondre Francois as the starter for Saturday's matchup. Although true sophomore James Blackman tossed four touchdowns at NC State two games ago, Taggart started Francois against No. 3 Notre Dame last week and announced him as QB1 for the rest of the year on Monday.

The decision might have something to do with Blackman's redshirt eligibility, which can still be preserved if he doesn't play again this season.

Perry knows the pain of losing a redshirt year after playing in one game last year without throwing a pass. In the first meaningful action of his career, the Andover alum looked confident in the pocket but was too often hampered by an ineffective read-option attack.

With a full week of first-team reps in the forecast for Perry, his coach has faith in the backup to move the ball better if Brown is unable to go on Saturday.

"E.J. is having an opportunity to get a lot more looks than what he had a chance last week to do," Addazio said. "Where that really shows up is in the throw game. That's where it shows up more than the run game, it's the throw game because of the multiple coverages and the things you have to do in the throw game that are necessary.

"I think he's does a great job of throwing the ball and reading defenses," he added. "Just those specific coverage looks, some of those coverages we saw were a little bit more unique. They weren't vanilla."