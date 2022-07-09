ACC Reveals BC's 2022-23 Home/Away League Opponents

We're one step closer to knowing what Boston College men's basketball's 2022-23 slate will look like. The ACC revealed its next thee-year conference scheduling cycle, which includes a breakdown of BC's 2022-23 league opponents. The dates for the matchups have not been released, but the home/away split is available.

BC's HOME ACC OPPONENTS FOR 2022-23

— Notre Dame — Syracuse — Wake Forest — Clemson — Duke — Georgia Tech — Virginia — Louisville — Virginia Tech — North Carolina State



BC's AWAY ACC OPPONENTS FOR 2022-23

— Notre Dame — Syracuse — Wake Forest — Florida State — Duke — Miami — Virginia — North Carolina — Virginia Tech — Pittsburgh

Each ACC member will have the same ACC opponents, home and away, in 2022-23 as they did in 2019-20 when the conference's last three-year scheduling cycle started. That season was the first to include 20 league games. Previously, each ACC team played 18 conference matchups during the regular season. The ACC moved from a 16-game ACC schedule to an 18-game conference slate in 2013. In addition to BC's 2022-23 ACC opponents, the ACC also released which schools each member will play the following two seasons. Notre Dame and Syracuse remain BC's "rivals," meaning that the Eagles will play both the Irish and Orange at home and on the road every year of this three-year cycle.