ACC Reveals BC's 2022-23 Home/Away League Opponents
We're one step closer to knowing what Boston College men's basketball's 2022-23 slate will look like.
The ACC revealed its next thee-year conference scheduling cycle, which includes a breakdown of BC's 2022-23 league opponents.
The dates for the matchups have not been released, but the home/away split is available.
BC's HOME ACC OPPONENTS FOR 2022-23
— Notre Dame
— Syracuse
— Wake Forest
— Clemson
— Duke
— Georgia Tech
— Virginia
— Louisville
— Virginia Tech
— North Carolina State
BC's AWAY ACC OPPONENTS FOR 2022-23
— Notre Dame
— Syracuse
— Wake Forest
— Florida State
— Duke
— Miami
— Virginia
— North Carolina
— Virginia Tech
— Pittsburgh
Each ACC member will have the same ACC opponents, home and away, in 2022-23 as they did in 2019-20 when the conference's last three-year scheduling cycle started.
That season was the first to include 20 league games. Previously, each ACC team played 18 conference matchups during the regular season. The ACC moved from a 16-game ACC schedule to an 18-game conference slate in 2013.
In addition to BC's 2022-23 ACC opponents, the ACC also released which schools each member will play the following two seasons.
Notre Dame and Syracuse remain BC's "rivals," meaning that the Eagles will play both the Irish and Orange at home and on the road every year of this three-year cycle.
Along with Notre Dame and Syracuse, BC will host Wake Forest and Virginia each of the next two years.
As for BC's 2022-23 schedule, we currently know the Eagles are set to play in the Paradise Jam, an eight-team, early-season tournament in the US Virgin Islands. BC's first game is against George Mason on Nov. 8. The other six teams in the field are Drake, Buffalo, Wyoming, Howard, Belmont and Tarleton State.
Not long after that, the Eagles will travel to play Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.