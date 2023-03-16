There's been quite a bit of chatter surrounding Jeff Hafley's decision to make Sean Duggan and Aazaar Abdul-Rahim co-defensive coordinators a few weeks ago.



The "usual" belief is that two coordinators ultimately turns into a "too many cooks in the kitchen" scenario, but there's a complete confidence throughout the offices inside Alumni Stadium that this is going to work.



Most importantly, both guys on the defensive side of the ball believe in each other. On Thursday following practice, Coach Aazaar spoke for the first time since the decision and expressed a ton of confidence in the operation and abilities of not only himself, but those that he'll be working with.



ON THE PROMOTION & WORKING WITH COACH DUGGAN

"I think it's been a blessing. First of all, I just want to thank Coach Hafley for the opportunity, obviously advancing in the career of football. With Sean, we got a special relationship. Actually, our offices were always right next to each other. I think we have a very good relationship off the field, which kind of has built on the field as staff members. We work extremely well together. It's not really just myself and Sean. We have a collection of great coaches on our side. Coach Vince is one of the best defensive line coaches I've been around in my career. You add in Coach Turn, who's probably one of the smartest coaches, he's a special teams genius and brings a lot of value to the defensive back position as well. Then, Paul Rhoads who just joined us, all of his accomplishments speak for itself. He's got unbelievable wisdom, so he's going to bring a lot to the table. It's a collective, inclusive environment where everyone is spitting out ideas. It's not just myself and Coach Duggan. Obviously, Coach Haf has a lot to do with the defense. The continuity of the defense is going to be pretty much the same as far as philosophy wise. So, it's probably going to be one of the easier transitions you can have getting into a coordinator role where you have a lot of help.



ON HOW HIS APPROACH MAY DIFFER FROM COACH LUKABU'S

"I think Tem is one of the most intelligent coaches I've been around. He's one of the few coaches who knew the back as well as the front. I think, obviously, you always want to bring your own personality to it as a leader of any type of group. I bring a lot of energy, a lot of emotion, a lot of fire - which I think is important on the defensive side of the football - I bring a family environment. I'm big on family and just believing in yourself and really just being fearless. I think me and Sean are in the same alignment and I think Sean's experience as an alumni here and us just seeing the great defenses in the past that represented this university and him being a part of it, it's just invaluable. It was a standard here and we're definitely trying to get back to that standard."



ON COACH HAFLEY'S INVOLVEMENT WITH THE DEFENSE SO FAR

"Coach Hafley obviously has a defensive background. He's one of the most intelligent people I've been around as a coach. He should definitely have tons and tons of involvement, we encourage it...he's been around a lot of great players and he's been around a lot of great teachers and coaches. Whether it was college or the NFL, so it's invaluable. It's more about our relationships as a staff on that side where everyone has zero ego. Anyone can speak in a meeting and their points or ideas are respected and we'll talk about it. It's such an inclusive environment, it just benefits everyone."



ON COMMUNICATION AND HAVING AN OPEN DOOR POLICY WITH PLAYERS AND COACHES

"It's talked about on a lot of different levels, and that's mental health. Mental health is real. Now, I'm fortunate where I have a Masters in counseling. I was a guidance counselor a long time ago in a high school, so I really correlate a lot of things I say...it really correlates over with football and being an effective coach. The highest motivation you can give between yourself and a player is love, not compensation or incentives, not yelling. Love starts with trust. Love starts with a relationship. Nothing is more important than the players and where they are and how the feel on and off the field. It doesn't necessarily have to be about football. A lot of things off the field determines maybe a lot of the success on the field. We definitely need to address those problems off the field. If a kid needs to talk to us about anything, the meeting is most likely going to be over. That takes precedence. This is a player's league, a player's game and it should be about the player's first."



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING VINNY DePALMA BACK

"Well, No. 1., I think he's a coach on the field, which I think is extremely important with a lot of young players. Not just schematically, but how we want our standard to be represented on and off the field. He knows everything. He understands the defense. Not just the linebackers, he understands fronts and the back end. He has aspirations to be a coach as well, so we kind of look at him as a coach already on the field. It's been invaluable."



ON WHAT IT MEANT TO HIM FOR HAFLEY TO STAY IN-HOUSE WITH THE DECISION

"It's a blessing and I'm extremely appreciative. I've always thought Coach - beyond the accolades he gets as a coach - I think he's one of the best people I've been around. He's just a good person. That's not just talking football. The environment is just unbelievable here as far as the climate of the building and how we talk to each other. All those things kind of play a place and I think we have one of the defensive staffs in the country and he believes the same thing. Nothing has really changed. Coach Turn still helps with the safeties, I still coach the nickels and corners, Sean still has the linebackers, Coach Vince...so, our roles technically have not changed. Just a little bit more responsibilities. If I could just reiterate, there's so much talent on that side of the ball and on the coaching staff. I can't speak for the offense obviously, but they're talented. I'm just around so much talent and so much intelligence, so I learn a lot just as a coach, period. I think (Hafley) sees it the same way I see it and we didn't need mass changes in my opinion. We just needed a tweak."



ON IF THERE'S BEEN A TRANSITION PERIOD WITH DUGGAN

"I wouldn't say just yet. Obviously, it's scripted just preparing for practice. Being able to speak and talk in front of the entire defense is enjoyable to myself and I think Sean feels the same way. That in particular - just more of a leadership role as far as motivating the entire defense - is something that I definitely welcome. But, Coach Vin has a lot to do with the game plan. Coach Turn has a lot to do with the game plan and what we decide to call or what calls are going to be for particular practices in the spring, so like I said, it's a very inclusive environment. It's not just myself and Coach Duggan's show on defense by no means."



ON IF THERE'S BEEN A DECISION ON WHO WILL CALL PLAYS

"Nah. Like I said, it'll be an inclusive environment and I truly believe and I'm sure Coach Hafley feels the same way, we have a specific philosophy that we're not really going to waiver from. The bottom line is that everyone on that defense is going to kind of know what we're probably going to be calling in a game depending on certain situations. The environment kind of dictates that the call is going to be the call."





