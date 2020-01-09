Aazaar Abdul-Rahim's track record as a recruiter
Jeff Hafley is hiring UMass assistant coach and former Maryland assistant Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, according to a report from Yahoo's Pete Thamel.Formerly the head coach at Friendship Collegiate Academy...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news