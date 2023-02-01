Boston College got all of its work done during the early signing period, which meant Wednesday was just a dot your I’s and cross your T’s kind of day for head coach Jeff Hafley and the BC staff.

“You’d like to get them locked in (early), it makes things a lot easier,” said Hafley during the Rivals NSD Show with Adam Gorney. “At the same time, you want to be patient and make sure you keep looking for the right guys on and off the field, especially at a place like Boston College where we really have to find the right fit. We’ve had two classes so far, this being our third, so we kind of got a feeling earlier this year and we signed 17, which was a smaller class for us, we did that intentionally. We brought in six mid-year’s so we’d have some room and we hit the portal a little bit. Those 17 were committed to us, stay committed to us and we appreciate that. A lot of them are here and already off and running.”

Two local recruits from Catholic Memorial - Datrell Jones and Jaedn Skeete - have been committed to the program since August of 2020 and Max Tucker joined them recently. In today’s world where it seems like kids can transfer every other day if they want, that type of commitment, even as other teams are knocking on the door late in the process, speaks to how impactful the relationships with players and coaches this program has built really are.

Their teammate, Boubacar Traore, had been committed to Boston College but decommitted and ultimately signed with Notre Dame during the early signing period.

“It’s a school in (Catholic Memorial) right here in our backyard where Coach Dibs (John DiBiaso) has done a great job,” said Hafley. “I think he’s one of the best high school coaches in the country. We have a great relationship with him and the school. We’ve watched those kids from a young age on, they’re constantly on our campus, constantly at our practice, coming to our games, where they just start to feel like part of the family. They know the players on the team, they’re close friends.”

It’s been talked about to death, but the transfer portal truly has changed the game. While the fan base may be constantly clamoring for more of a national approach when it comes to bringing in talent, Hafley understands that in today’s world, keeping the kids at home may be your best bet when it comes to keeping team continuity together for more than a year or two.

“So, are you homesick your freshman year? A lot of kids are, it’s a normal feeling. Do you have doubt early in your freshman year? Yeah, for sure. There’s days when it’s really hard. You start questioning, can I do it here? Do I want to do it here? This place is way different than where I’m from. Now, there’s an easy way out,” Hafley said.

“There’s some kids that are just going to want to leave and go home and not push through it. So, I think (recruiting locally) is really important. I’ve always thought it’s important to really evaluate hard our backyard. Don’t worry about who’s offering who. Continue to watch them, because we can because we can see them practice, and we can really get to know them better because they’re right here. I do believe those kids are less likely to leave than some of the kids that are further away. While I want to recruit nationally as much as we can, we need to do a great job regionally…The portal recruiting is like two or three weeks you’ve got to figure everything out, so you’ve really got to do your homework. To me, the culture in the locker room is so strong. I want to build this thing and develop it by recruiting high school players. That’s really important to me and that’s going to be how we win here.”

BC may have been quiet on Wednesday, but their work over the last couple of months should give Eagles fans hope for the future, especially since the head coach still wants to do things the old school way while everyone else tries to find that next quick fix.

“Develop our freshmen to be sophomores and juniors and go on to be great seniors and hopefully get them to stay for a fifth year if we can. Or, if not go to the NFL,” Hafley added about how he wants this program to develop organically. “We wanted to hit the portal to fill some holes and create some competition that we didn’t have. We’re young. 37 of the 44 on the two-deep at the end of the season were first and second-year players. Wanted to add some competition, but at the same time I wanted to make sure they fit our team. I have a good pulse of who those kids in the locker room are. What the type of kids that walk around this campus are, and I want to make sure we bring the right student to Boston College, as well as the right football player, which is very important for me.”