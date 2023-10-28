5-3 is 5-3.



BC won its fourth straight game on Saturday, 21-14 over UConn. The Eagles dominated in everything but the scoreboard (30-10 1st downs, 433-22 in yards, 40:44-19:16 in time of possession).



Now sitting at 5-3, 8-3 or even 9-3 is still on the table (Miami is currently down 10-0 to UVA as a I write this). Here's some takeaways on what was a beautiful day at Alumni...



1. Castellanos is very good, but long way to go until he's great



The sophomore had 151 yards passing and a TD along with the brutal pick and fumble, but also had 72 yards rushing. Dynamic playmaker? Yes. Overall good QB? not even close. Hafley said he pulled him aside after the pick and told him he needs to have better situational awareness on the INT, but also said he understands he's a sophomore and is still learning. This kid has a chance to be a superstar, but there's parts of his game that need to be fixed if he's truly going to lead BC to special places.



2. The run game is so solid right now



246 yards as a team - including 112 for Kye Robichaux - after two straight weeks of over 300 yards. The offensive line is absolutely manhandling people and in a day and age where everything is centered around thr pass, BC is taking the old school approach and it's working. Now, you're not going to blow teams out running the ball, but as Hafley pointed out, winning is hard at every level and when you win four straight, it's hard to argue with the results.



3. Receivers were in a tough spot today



Former CM star Jaedn Skeete had his first big day with 4 catches for 61 yards. Hafley said postgame that Jaden Williams was dealing with a significant loss and admired how he was still there to compete with his teammates on Saturday. Lewis Bond was a bit banged up, which is why Skeete and the other local standout Joe Griffin had their names called more often.



4. Morehead's appearance was impressive



It may not have resulted in any points, but given the situation he's in, to come in, start the second half and lead the team on an impressive drive before it stalled is worth commending. Hafley continues to heap praise on the type of team-first guy he is and if nothing else, you can still be confident as a fan that the offense will move if he has to come in during a big spot later in the season.



5. Defense continues to dominate on 3rd down



That's four straight weeks of fantastic effort on third down. UConn was 4-10 on Saturday and it's now become BC's calling card on defense.Getting off the field and getting the ball back to this offense is critical if the Eagles are going to keep riding the momentum they've created.



6. Weak showing by the BC student section



Extremely late arriving (I get it, it was an epic day-drinking day) and they left basically at the start of the third quarter when it was still a ball game. I know this isn't regularly considered the best fan base and they've actually been outstanding all year, but today was pitiful.



7. ACC title game still in reach



Offense needs to finish more than they did on Saturday, but if you look around at some of the results, the path is very much alive. It's hard to believe after the 1-3 start and I know people wanted a 41-7 ass whooping against UConn, but the opportunity is there if this team can run the table. Short week against Cuse in the Dome is going to be tough, but if they can get the six-win mark out of the way with a few weeks to go and not have the pressure of trying to at least become bowl eligible down the stretch, that's huge too.



BONUS: Sillah injury could be big



No update postgame (we'll know more Monday) but for a D-line that's struggled to get pressure all year as it is, that could be a massive blow up front if he's out for a long time. Poor kid has had some absolutely brutal luck, hoping for the best for him.