As ugly as the end of the season was for BC and as ugly as the beginning of the offseason has been with a bunch of guys jumping in the portal, the Eagles still got some good news on Tuesday.



Seven - yes, seven - players were named to the All-ACC teams as voted on by members of the media. I was lucky enough to be a voter, but was still surprised that many guys actually made the cut nationally.



Christian Mahogany and Elijah Jones were the team's two First Team All-ACC selections. Mahogany helped spearhead a resurgence with the O-line this year while Jones - before being benched for the remainder of the season - led the team with five interceptions and had his draft stock rising before an off-field incident.



Another offensive lineman, Ozzy Trapilo, was the team's only Second Team All-ACC selection. Like Mahogany, Trapilo was a huge reason why the offensive line had the bounce-back season that it did. 20-year starter (okay, maybe not that many) Vinny DePalma earned Third Team All-ACC honors after his 87-tackle season.



Kyle Hergel - who as a transfer made an immediate impact on the revamped O-Line - earned ACC Honorable Mention as did fellow transfer offensive lineman Logan Taylor and defensive lineman Cam Horsely.



While the number seven for All-ACC recognition may have seemed pretty high given how the season played out, every guy mentioned above certainly deserved to be recognized, particularly the offensive linemen and Horsely, who Coach Hafley called one of the more under appreciated guys last week.



It'll be interesting to see if any of them decide not to play in the bowl game once it's announced what the destination is on Sunday, especially a guy like Mahogany who now may have an NFL career on the line.