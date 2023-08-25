Mesquite Horn wide receiver Cedric Lott is one of the more unique players in the 2024 class, because until August 24th, 2023, he had not yet played in a varsity football game.

Usually a rising senior who hadn't played much football would find it hard to get recruited, that's not the case with Lott. Prior to ever taking a varsity snap, Lott held double digit scholarship offers including a couple from Power 5 programs: Boston College, where he committed in late June, and Texas Tech.

Now, Lott has a decision to make. Will he stick with his original pledge and go play college football over 1700 miles away, or will he look for another opportunity closer to home, more specifically in Lubbock, TX? The Red Raider staff is making Lott a priority, and that is surely weighing on his mind.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for Mesquite Horn's opening game at Plano West, where the Jaguars rolled to a comfortable 36-12 win.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech and Boston College, Lott also holds offers from Buffalo, CSU Pueblo, Grambling State, Memphis, Mississippi Valley State, Missouri Western, North Texas, Northwestern State, Texas State, UTSA and Weber State.

... Lott was offered by Texas Tech while on a visit in late July for Texas Tech's Pool Day. Lott was in town with his teammates Lamont Rogers and Markel Ford.

... On the court, Lott was named the District 10-6A Defensive MVP as a junior

... On the track, Lott set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 54.03 seconds this past April, and he also ran for the Jaguars' 4x400 relay team.

Thoughts on his first game: "It felt amazing. First time on the field, kind of still getting a feel for the speed of the game.

I'm looking forward to mainly developing as quickly as possible."