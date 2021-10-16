2021 Opponent Preview: No. 22 N.C. State

Another night game, another chance for Boston College to end its seven-year drought without a win over an AP-ranked opponent. And this time it’s in Alumni Stadium for BC’s Homecoming Weekend. The Eagles are hosting No. 22 N.C. State, which second-year head coach Jeff Hafley believes is the best team BC has faced this season. When is BC playing? Saturday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts How to watch? The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Series History BC leads the all-time series, 10-7, but the teams have split their last four meetings. The Eagles ran N.C. State out of Alumni Stadium in 2019 when the “Buffalo Boys”—AJ Dillon and David Bailey—spearheaded a BC rushing attack that piled up 429 yards on the ground against a Wolfpack run defense that came into the midseason matchup ranked atop the ACC. The previous two years, a ranked N.C. State edged BC. In 2018, the Eagles nearly staged a 25-point second half comeback, thanks to a breakout game from Ben Glines and a Mike Palmer blocked punt, however, N.C. State’s Ryan Finley was able to make enough plays to fend off BC. The year before that, Anthony Brown Jr. tore his ACL, and the Wolfpack snapped the Eagles’ three-game ACC win streak with a 17-14 win. Nyheim Hines had the go-ahead score.

N.C. State’s Record: 4-1 (1-0 ACC) Breaking Down the Wolfpack: Offense: It all starts up front with first-round NFL prospect Ikem Ekwonu. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound left tackle has earned a 93.8 Pro Football Focus grade through the first five games, and it shows. He hasn’t allowed a sack in 203 snaps. Across the board, N.C. State’s is solid up front. The group is fifth in the ACC in sacks allowed per game (1.8) and has paved the way for a run game that averages 172 yards per game, good for seventh in the conference. Of course, the duo of Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. makes the big guys in the trenches look even better, considering that they are second and tied for third, respectively, among all ACC running backs in missed tackles forced. They’ve combined for 808 yards and seven rushing scores. Both are involved in the passing game, too. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary has been efficient to say the least. The redshirt sophomore is hitting on 67.4% of his passes, a mark that is 7.4 percentage points higher than his 2020 completion percentage. He’s registered a 12:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and hasn’t thrown a pick since N.C. State’s Week 2 loss at Mississippi State. Emeka Emezie is his favorite target. Emezie has hauled in 32 catches for 369 yards this year, tops on the team. Devin Carter is a name to know as well. Carter is the Wolfpack’s second-leading receiver. Both Emezie and Carter are 6-foot-3. Thayer Thomas is N.C. State’s slot receiver. He’s gobbled up 23 receptions and three touchdowns this year.

Defense: Like BC, N.C. State is near the bottom of the FBS in sacks. Actually, the Eagles and Wolfpack are tied for 112th nationally in quarterback takedowns with 1.4 per game. But sacks aren’t a true indicator of a team’s pass rushing abilities. The Wolfpack can get to the quarterback. N.C. State is tied for second in the ACC in PFF pass rushing grade (78.2), and edge rusher Daniel Joseph leads the way with 20 pressures. Cory Durdan, N.C. State’s highest-graded defensive player, has wreaked havoc on the interior with 11 pressures and 1.5 sacks. The Wolfpack plays with three down linemen in a 3-3-5 defense. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson’s unit lost redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson for the season in the Mississippi State game with an arm injury. It was a blow. Wilson was the team’s leading tackler from last season, not to mention that he was an preseason All-ACC honoree. Still, the Wolfpack is sound at the second level. Drake Thomas has starred. He has 37 total tackles this year and two picks. Isaiah Moore isn’t too far behind with 34 total tackles. Together, they have 29 solos to their names this year. Hafley said that the guy who jumps out on the tape, though, is safety Tanner Ingle, a hard-hitting, 5-foot-10 junior who is third on the team with 31 total tackles but also has three passes defended. The Wolfpack’s best cover corner, according to PFF, is Tyler Baker-Williams (79.1 grade). N.C. State ranks in the ACC’s top five in every major defensive category. The Wolfpack is allowing just 15.8 points per game, which is 11th in the country.

