2021 Opponent Preview: No. 21 Wake Forest

Every team is beat up at this point of the season, but Boston College is dealing with more than just the injury bug. A flu outbreak this week sidelined 15 players at Wednesday’s practice and could keep some Eagles out for their Week 13 showdown with ACC title contender Wake Forest. The No. 21 Demon Deacons are hoping to win their first conference championship since 2006 and need a win over BC Saturday to lock up the Atlantic Division. It’s been a disappointing season for the Eagles. That said, a victory against Wake Forest this weekend changes the complexion of BC’s 2021 campaign. When is BC playing? Saturday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts How to watch? The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Series History BC leads the all-time series, 14-11-2. The road team has won each of the teams’ last six meetings. It will be their first matchup in close to 800 days because of the pandemic. BC and Wake Forest didn’t play each other during the COVID-19-affected 2020 campaign. The Demon Deacons won in 2019, 27-24. BC couldn’t get off the field, allowing Wake Forest to convert 17-of-24 third downs. A halfback option pass from running back David Bailey to tight end Chris Garrison made things close, but BC didn’t get the ball back with enough time to take the lead. The year before that, BC opened ACC play with a 41-34 victory in Winston-Salem before Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas. The win got the Eagles to 3-0 and lifted them to their first AP Top 25 ranking since 2008. The series’ most infamous game, of course, came in 2015 when Wake Forest held on to beat BC, 3-0. Jeff Smith, then the Eagles’ quarterback, spiked the ball at the goal line as time expired. It was an ugly, ugly performance from BC. Colton Lichtenberg missed a pair of chip-shot field goals, and Troy Flutie fumbled at the Wake Forest 8-yard line with under two minutes left.

Wake Forest’s Record: 9-2 (6-1 ACC) Breaking Down the Demon Deacons: Offense: BC head coach Jeff Hafley talked at length this week about Wake Forest’s “explosive” offense. The Demon Deacons rank fourth in the nation in scoring average (43.1 points per game) and eighth in total offense (490 yards per game). Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman is the centerpiece. Like a handful of other ACC signal callers this season, Hartman has broken out in 2021. He’s posting a 31:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, has piled up 3,475 yards through the air and has run for an additional nine scores. Hartman has matured in every way since his 2018 start against BC.

He’s got an arsenal of weapons. AT Perry and Jaquarii Roberson make up arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the ACC. Both rank inside the top 15 for receptions of 40-plus yards. Perry has 1,031 receiving yards, and Roberson isn’t far behind with 953. Perry can go up and get 50-50 balls, whereas Roberson is more traditionally Wake Forest’s slot guy. Taylor Morin and Donald Stewart each have 27 or more catches this year. Notably, tight ends Brandon Chapman and Blake Whiteheart—normally not targeted that often—found the end zone in the last two games. Wake Forest’s Pro Football Focus run grade (82.5) is eighth in the ACC. The Demon Deacons’ backfield was banged up last week, but Dave Clawson primarily relies on three running backs (Christian Beal-Smith, Justice Ellison and Christian Turner). All three have four or more scores this year, but Beal-Smith leads the group with seven touchdowns and 533 yards. Defense: Ah, Wake Forest’s Achilles heel. Since the start of October, the Demon Deacons have only allowed fewer than 34 points in a game once, and that was to a Duke team that’s still winless in the ACC. Each of the last three weeks, Wake Forest has conceded at least 40 points. The Demon Deacons have had a lot of trouble stopping the run. They rank 119th nationally in rushing defense and allow 213.8 yards on the ground per game. Linebackers have over pursued gaps, and defensive linemen have struggled to get off blocks. Hence why Wake Forest is 109th in the FBS in time of possession (good thing it can score in a heartbeat).

