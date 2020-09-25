EagleAction - 2020 Opponent Preview: Texas State

2020 Opponent Preview: Texas State
Boston College is gearing up for its final non-conference game of the year: a Saturday evening showdown with the Sun Belt’s Texas State. The Bobcats are bringing their “snow whites,” an all-white uniform kit, for a rare trip to the Northeast.
The mention of snow and the tail end of non-conference play would suggest that this game was being played in at least mid-October. But this is 2020.
As part of the ACC’s COVID-19-adjusted, 10-plus-one schedule model, Saturday’s matchup is both the Eagles’ first and last non-conference game of the season. Not only that, but it’s BC’s first-ever meeting with Texas State, a program that joined the FBS in 2012 and hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2014.
When is BC playing?
Saturday, Sept. 26., 6 p.m.
Where is BC playing?
Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
How to watch?
The game will be broadcast on NESN+.
Series History
The teams have never met. BC is 14-6 in home openers since 2000.
Texas State’s record: 1-2 (1-0 Sun Belt)
Breaking Down the Bobcats:
Offense: Second-year head coach Jake Spavital knows how to put up points. Before taking the job at Texas State, the 35-year-old served as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017-18. He worked with now-Carolina Panthers backup Will Grier and oversaw a Mountaineers offense that finished the 2018 regular season ranked eighth nationally in total offense. Prior to his time in Morgantown, Spavital was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at both Cal and Texas A&M, helping mentor Johnny Manziel and coach a young Kyler Murray back in College Station.
Spavital is 4-11 in his first 15 games with the Bobcats, however, the offense has come to life in 2020. Texas State is averaging 36.7 points per game this fall and racked up as many as 48 in its heartbreaking double overtime defeat to UTSA. Spavital calls the plays and, similar to what college football fans saw from West Virginia during the Grier years, likes to take shots downfield. The Bobcats rank 18th out of the FBS’ participating 52 teams in passing offense with 277.3 yards per game through the air. And Spavital’s been doing it with two different gunslingers, both of whom have dual-threat ability.
Memphis transfer Brady McBride beat out Tyler Vitt for the QB1 position and completed 21-of-39 pass attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns in Texas State’s season-opening loss to SMU. McBride has missed the past two games because of COVID-19 protocol. Vitt, who was unavailable in Week 1 for the same reason, has made his case for the starting role each of the last two weeks. In that span, the junior—who has started a combined 14 games the past three seasons (including 2020)—has piled up 602 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Spavital said this week that the quarterback situation is “up in the air,” as reported by The Austin American-Statesman. McBride and Vitt are expected to split snaps on Saturday.
Texas State’s arsenal of offensive weapons makes the quarterback’s job easier, regardless of who’s under center. Jeremiah Haydel is on track for a breakout year. The senior wide receiver has caught 15 balls for 215 yards and a trio of scores, including his Odell Beckham Jr.-like, one-handed grab against SMU in Week 1 that went viral. Haydel also returned a 91-yard punt return touchdown to help the Bobcats erase a 13-point fourth quarter deficit versus UTSA. The taller Marcell Barbee (6-foot-2) can go up and get it, too. The junior reeled in a remarkable diving catch off a deflection during last week’s win over UL Monroe and had two touchdowns the week prior. The backfield is headed by the underclassman duo of Calvin Hill and Brock Sturges. Texas State primarily runs out of the shotgun and occasionally throws to its backs in the flat.
Defense: Unlike their offense, the Bobcats’ defense is eye-catching for all the wrong reasons. Texas State has the sixth-worst total defense in college football. Coached by Jake Spavital’s brother, Zac, the unit has allowed 33 points and 495.7 yards per game through three weeks of play. Offenses have been able to pick their poison, as Texas State hasn’t been great at stopping either the run or the pass. In fact, the Bobcats rank in the bottom 15 of both categories.
That said, what Texas State has done is create turnovers. Granted the Bobcats have played three games (more than most FBS teams), but they are tied for the third-most takeaways in the country. Like BC, the Bobcats have forced five turnovers—of course, the Eagles did that in one game—recording three interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. Last week, Texas State sealed its first win of the year with a 100-yard Jarron Morris pick-six.
Zac Spavital has a nose for takeaways. Before taking the DC job at Texas State, he was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas Tech in 2018. That season also marked his fourth year as the Red Raiders’ LBs coach. In 2017, Texas Tech ranked sixth nationally in forced turnovers (29) and eighth in defensive touchdowns (four).
For a team that only returned nine total starters from last season, depth is a significant problem, particularly on defense. Last week was especially challenging for the program when only five defensive linemen made the trip to UL Monroe, according to The Austin American-Statesman. Some players are expected to be back in the mix for Saturday’s game, but McBride was the only one that was specifically mentioned, per a Tuesday Statesman report.
If the defense is depleted again, the Bobcats’ offense could attempt to control the clock like they did in the second half at UL Monroe. Senior linebacker Gavin Graham leads the team with 22 total tackles. Christian Taylor is another name to keep an eye in the second level. Texas State doesn’t have much of a pass rush (a big difference from Duke). The Bobcats have four sacks in three games, so Phil Jurkovec will likely have a lot of time to go through his reads.
Special Teams: It was a nightmare kind of day for place kicker Alan Orona. Two weeks ago against UTSA, the redshirt freshman had a chance to put the Roadrunners away with a PAT following Haydel’s 91-yard punt return touchdown. But he shanked the extra point. Flash forward to double overtime, and Orona missed a 20-yard field goal, essentially gifting the win to UTSA. It’s no surprise that Seth Keller got the start at UL Monroe. He made all five of his extra points and knocked in a 40-yard field goal. In the return game, watch for Haydel. If he gets his wheels going, there’s no telling when he’ll go down.
Three Storylines
Can Texas State put up a fight against a Power Five team?
Texas State is coming off just its fourth road win in the past six seasons. Winning on the road is one thing, but doing it against an ACC opponent is a whole other level. Here’s how the Bobcats’ last five games against Power Five programs have gone:
● Sept. 5, 2015 @ FSU: 59-16 L
● Sept. 17, 2016 @ Arkansas: 42-3 L
● Sept. 9, 2017 @ Colorado: 37-3 L
● Sept. 1, 2018 @ Rutgers: 35-7 L
● Aug. 29, 2019 @ Texas A&M: 41-7 L
Texas State enters as a three-score underdog. The Bobcats’ offense will have to be hitting on all cylinders to beat the spread and pose a threat at Alumni Stadium.
It’s a meeting between two teams with very different COVID-19 experiences.
BC has administered more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests to its players, coaches, and staff, with only one positive, and that came back in late June. To their credit, the Eagles have steered clear of coronavirus. On the other hand, Texas State has been hampered by COVID-19 and contract tracing. The program made headlines in Week 1 because its tight end room was unavailable due to coronavirus protocol. Both Bobcats quarterbacks have missed time in COVID-19 protocol as well, in addition to players on the defensive side of the ball. Texas State was tested three times this week, per ACC rules. Last week, the Sun Belt only required teams to be tested once.
BC’s offense could explode in the home opener.
Jeff Hafley told reporters this week that, last Saturday at Duke, all three phases were about as vanilla as we’ll see all year. He explained that offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. stuck to the plays that his guys were most comfortable with. Hafley hinted that the team will open up the playbook more this time around. The pieces are in place for a monster offensive performance. Jurkovec should have a clean pocket, and David Bailey could very well have himself a field day.
Line: BC (-17.5)
ESPN FPI: The database gives BC a 93.4% chance of beating the Bobcats.
Outlook: No game is ever guaranteed. BC fans were reminded of that the hard way last year when Les Miles and Kansas staged a shocking upset on Friday the 13th. If anything, Hafley has treated this week with more intensity than the last, despite all of the buzz surrounding the program. The rookie head coach knows there’s room for improvement across the board. The Eagles will have a chance to reap the benefits of that approach on Saturday against a Texas State team that, while fun on offense, needs a ton of help on the other side of the ball.