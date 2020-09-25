EagleAction - 2020 Opponent Preview: Texas State

Boston College is gearing up for its final non-conference game of the year: a Saturday evening showdown with the Sun Belt’s Texas State. The Bobcats are bringing their “snow whites,” an all-white uniform kit, for a rare trip to the Northeast.

The mention of snow and the tail end of non-conference play would suggest that this game was being played in at least mid-October. But this is 2020. As part of the ACC’s COVID-19-adjusted, 10-plus-one schedule model, Saturday’s matchup is both the Eagles’ first and last non-conference game of the season. Not only that, but it’s BC’s first-ever meeting with Texas State, a program that joined the FBS in 2012 and hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2014. When is BC playing? Saturday, Sept. 26., 6 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. How to watch? The game will be broadcast on NESN+. Series History The teams have never met. BC is 14-6 in home openers since 2000. Texas State’s record: 1-2 (1-0 Sun Belt) Breaking Down the Bobcats: Offense: Second-year head coach Jake Spavital knows how to put up points. Before taking the job at Texas State, the 35-year-old served as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017-18. He worked with now-Carolina Panthers backup Will Grier and oversaw a Mountaineers offense that finished the 2018 regular season ranked eighth nationally in total offense. Prior to his time in Morgantown, Spavital was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at both Cal and Texas A&M, helping mentor Johnny Manziel and coach a young Kyler Murray back in College Station. Spavital is 4-11 in his first 15 games with the Bobcats, however, the offense has come to life in 2020. Texas State is averaging 36.7 points per game this fall and racked up as many as 48 in its heartbreaking double overtime defeat to UTSA. Spavital calls the plays and, similar to what college football fans saw from West Virginia during the Grier years, likes to take shots downfield. The Bobcats rank 18th out of the FBS’ participating 52 teams in passing offense with 277.3 yards per game through the air. And Spavital’s been doing it with two different gunslingers, both of whom have dual-threat ability.

.@17tylervitt17 is up for a Manning Award Star of the Week after throwing for 256 yards and rushing for 82 in @TxStateFootball's win vs ULM this weekend. You can vote for Tyler for Star of the Week by clicking this link. --> https://t.co/GhNJQwcLIZ pic.twitter.com/jAMqFAsTuM — Texas State Bobcats (@TxStateBobcats) September 22, 2020

Memphis transfer Brady McBride beat out Tyler Vitt for the QB1 position and completed 21-of-39 pass attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns in Texas State’s season-opening loss to SMU. McBride has missed the past two games because of COVID-19 protocol. Vitt, who was unavailable in Week 1 for the same reason, has made his case for the starting role each of the last two weeks. In that span, the junior—who has started a combined 14 games the past three seasons (including 2020)—has piled up 602 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Spavital said this week that the quarterback situation is “up in the air,” as reported by The Austin American-Statesman. McBride and Vitt are expected to split snaps on Saturday.

ONE-HANDED CATCHES ARE BACK.



Jeremiah Haydel with an early Catch of the Year candidate. pic.twitter.com/PdLiO7i6tm — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) September 5, 2020

Texas State’s arsenal of offensive weapons makes the quarterback’s job easier, regardless of who’s under center. Jeremiah Haydel is on track for a breakout year. The senior wide receiver has caught 15 balls for 215 yards and a trio of scores, including his Odell Beckham Jr.-like, one-handed grab against SMU in Week 1 that went viral. Haydel also returned a 91-yard punt return touchdown to help the Bobcats erase a 13-point fourth quarter deficit versus UTSA. The taller Marcell Barbee (6-foot-2) can go up and get it, too. The junior reeled in a remarkable diving catch off a deflection during last week’s win over UL Monroe and had two touchdowns the week prior. The backfield is headed by the underclassman duo of Calvin Hill and Brock Sturges. Texas State primarily runs out of the shotgun and occasionally throws to its backs in the flat. Defense: Unlike their offense, the Bobcats’ defense is eye-catching for all the wrong reasons. Texas State has the sixth-worst total defense in college football. Coached by Jake Spavital’s brother, Zac, the unit has allowed 33 points and 495.7 yards per game through three weeks of play. Offenses have been able to pick their poison, as Texas State hasn’t been great at stopping either the run or the pass. In fact, the Bobcats rank in the bottom 15 of both categories. That said, what Texas State has done is create turnovers. Granted the Bobcats have played three games (more than most FBS teams), but they are tied for the third-most takeaways in the country. Like BC, the Bobcats have forced five turnovers—of course, the Eagles did that in one game—recording three interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. Last week, Texas State sealed its first win of the year with a 100-yard Jarron Morris pick-six. Zac Spavital has a nose for takeaways. Before taking the DC job at Texas State, he was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas Tech in 2018. That season also marked his fourth year as the Red Raiders’ LBs coach. In 2017, Texas Tech ranked sixth nationally in forced turnovers (29) and eighth in defensive touchdowns (four).