EagleAction.com

The momentum continues to roll on for the Boston College Eagles basketball program. A few days removed from star guard Jerome Robinson becoming the first player in program history to be selected in the NBA Draft Lottery when he went 13th overall to the Los Angeles Clippers , BC got news of 2019 D.C. native shooting guard Jay Heath 's commitment while on an official visit to Boston College on Tuesday afternoon.

The three-star guard from Woodrow Wilson High School in Arlington, VA chose the Eagles over Georgetown, Maryland, VCU, Kansas State, and Rhode Island.

Heath is a 6-foot-3 180-pound big, strong scoring threat from all over the floor and all three levels. He competes on the summer AAU circuit for Team Melo and is BC's first commit in the 2019 recruiting class.