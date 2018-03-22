Boston College and Virginia are the latest to offer 2019 Rivals150 @teamloadednc forward Jaelyn Withers @BCEagleAction @Cavs_Corner https://t.co/sYSj69HdQS

Withers, a 6'8" wing out of Huntersville, NC, already has plenty of ACC interest, with Clemson, GTech, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech all handing out offers.



Boston College has shown success in landing big-time North Carolina recruits lately, so I wouldn't count them out for Withers' services--despite the plethora of major offers.

One advantage for BC: Withers currently plays for Team Loaded NC, the same AAU team incoming BC freshman Jairus Hamilton plays for. Over the past year, BC has handed out offers to four or five Team Loaded players, so the program definitely has some familiarity with Coach Christian.

This season, Withers led North Mecklenburg High School to a 27-2 overall record, you can check out his season highlights here: