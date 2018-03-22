Jaelyn Withers is currently ranked 116th among national recruits
Boston College has offered a scholarship to 2019 SF/PF Jaelyn Withers, reports Corey Evans of Rivals.
Withers, a 6'8" wing out of Huntersville, NC, already has plenty of ACC interest, with Clemson, GTech, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech all handing out offers.
Boston College has shown success in landing big-time North Carolina recruits lately, so I wouldn't count them out for Withers' services--despite the plethora of major offers.
One advantage for BC: Withers currently plays for Team Loaded NC, the same AAU team incoming BC freshman Jairus Hamilton plays for. Over the past year, BC has handed out offers to four or five Team Loaded players, so the program definitely has some familiarity with Coach Christian.
This season, Withers led North Mecklenburg High School to a 27-2 overall record, you can check out his season highlights here:
When watching the tape, the first thing you'll notice is Withers' incredible length, giving him a huge advantage on both sides of the floor. Moreover, his shot and speed seem to be excellent for someone his size, and at this point he seems like a very promising stretch-4 prospect.
Withers is getting a ton of ACC offers for a reason, so it's unclear where BC is on his hierarchy, but adding another elite wing like Withers would be a huge get for Coach Christian.