BC will always play Notre Dame and Syracuse twice (rival games), but the other two Home/Road teams rotate every year--this year it was Florida State and Miami. Next year, BC will play NC State and Louisville twice, which is probably a good matchup to have. You don't want to play UNC and UVA twice and lose four games, but you also don't want to play GTech and Pitt twice and hurt your strength of schedule. NC State and Louisville will be BC's direct competitors for an NCAA bid next year, and the best way to prove you're better than a team is to beat them--so the Eagles will have opportunities to do that next year.

For the rest of the schedule, things are pretty neutral. BC will have signature home games vs. UNC and Virginia and tough road games at Duke, Clemson, and VTech.

Overall, this a pretty solid schedule. Eight of the eighteen ACC games will come against Louisville, NC State, ND, and Syracuse--none of those teams are juggernauts, but they're all solid teams that BC hopefully can grab a winning record against. If BC wants an NCAA bid next year, they have to be able to play with the best, and this schedule is just right--not too easy, not too tough.







