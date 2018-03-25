As we try to bridge this gap between the end of the season and spring football, we’ll take a look back at Boston College football in 2017, position-by-position, with what our expectations were and what the reality was, a grade and evaluation, and the way-too-early predictions for next season.

We continue with the center and guards, where at the beginning of the season, the Eagles looked to be in trouble. BC would be set at the right guard, we thought, given that Chris Lindstrom would be playing right guard. There was no doubt that the Eagles could have an All-ACC lineman. The center position would be set, given that Jon Baker, the longtime veteran would be manning that. The only wild card would be at left guard, where Elijah Johnson would be out for the year. So it would likely be the time for Sam Schmal to step up at the left guard position.

Of course, the season couldn't have turned out any different. Turns out, Lindstrom would get an All-ACC berth...just on the second team at right tackle with Marcell Lazard turned out to be ineffective. That allowed John Phillips to sneak into the starting rotation at right guard. The bigger change came when Baker went down against Northern Illinois and Notre Dame with a knee injury, necessitating a new center. With Shane Leonard, a center prospect who had performed well in spring but now no longer appears to be on the roster after a stretch of head injuries, Steve Addazio made the tough decision. Instead of going with Alec Lindstrom, a proven center who was way undersized, to go to Ben Petrula, who hadn't ever played center but was well over 300 pounds. The move paid dividends for the Eagles, who turned out to have the best running season since Andre Williams thanks to A.J. Dillon.