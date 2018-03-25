As we try to bridge this gap between the end of the season and spring football, we’ll take a look back at Boston College football in 2017, position-by-position, with what our expectations were and what the reality was, a grade and evaluation, and the way-too-early predictions for next season.

Grade on the guards and center: A

There was probably no more season-changing decision, even moreso than implementing A.J. Dillon at running back, than putting in Ben Petrula as the center in place of Jon Baker. After his disastrous first game, Petrula helped open up the middle for Dillon to exploit to the tune to over 1,500 yards. The real surprise, however, came with the relief appearances of Sam Schmal and John Phillips. Though both started sparingly, each came out with strong seasons on the offensive line. Schmal, long an afterthought on the line, became an All-ACC honorable mention at left guard. Without question, this unit was the biggest surprise and payoff.

As for next year, Steve Addazio has an incredibly tough decision on his hands. As he has discussed after several practices, the Eagles now have seven offensive linemen that have over 10 starts under their belt with only five slots to fill. Baker, the only true center on the roster who is by far the oldest but didn't spent any time with Addazio's best offensive line made from his own recruits, will be returning. There's no doubt that the weaknesses on the offensive line have not been Baker's fault (in 2015 and 2016, I should say), but that does remove arguably BC's most effective offensive lineman.

That could, however, mean that Lindstrom can safely move back to right guard, the position where he thrives the most. That means Petrula will go to his natural position, right tackle, where the 6-foot-5, 325 pound lineman could somehow even get more effective. The real wild card will be Elijah Johnson. The redshirt sophomore has reportedly kept up the weight in the offseason, but the ACL has taken a long time to heal. I wouldn't be surprised if either Phillips or Schmal, both of whom started last season, earn the starting role at that left guard position. Schmal performed there admirably last season, and there's not much of a reason for Addazio to move the 6-foot-7, 315 pound animal off there in 2018 when he did so well there in 2017.