Well, at least we don't have to fire up more coaching rumors for another week at least.



BC showed some grit and played excellent defense in the second half against UVA Saturday, holding the Cavs to just 39 yards in the final 30 minutes during the 27-24 comeback victory.



Here are some thoughts after watching it all unfold high above Alumni...



1. The fight



For 30 minutes, I thought for sure I'd be attending a Hafley being fired presser on Monday. It was that bad. So, we now know this team won't totally quit on him which wasn't a sure thing after last week. Obviously, finishing the job for Ryan O'Keefe after the scary situation played a role too, but that third quarter was their best of the season. We've all talked about how bad they are coming out of halves, that was the complete opposite today.



2. The slow starts are still killers.



Hafley acknowledged it needs to be better (in his usual tone), but it really is a problem. Luckily, UVA doesn't know how to keep its foot on the gas, or this one would have been a loss. Credit for coming back, but that first quarter and really that first half was flat out putrid.



3. Castellanos worst game as an Eagle



He still finished with 183 yards passing , 2 TD's and 82 yards rushing, but his decision making and lack of ability to get the ball down field is worrisome. I was positive we were going to see Morehead in the second half if he didn't turn things around. He did and ultimately led the game-winning drive, but there were some horrific throws on Saturday. he's still the best option there now because of his play making ability, but the arm feels like an issue. The pick over the middle he had O'Keefe WIDE OPEN down the right sideline and din't even try to get it there because I think he knew he couldn't. Still needs work and I'm allowing for leeway that he's still young and developing as an all around QB.



4. Pass rush finally showed up



Hafley talked post game and said he thought they were a little timid dialing things up until he finally told the defensive staff to let them loose, which we saw in the second half. Ezeiruaku got his first sack and hopefully, that sort of opens the floodgates for him and the rest of those guys moving forward.



5. Liam Connor is money.



That's two huge kicks so far this year and the first one should have been an OT winner against NIU. Today's was massive considering what it could have meant had he missed it and UVA went down and scored. I know BC fans have trouble trusting kickers and rightfully so, but I believe this kid's making everything at this point and that's huge for this team. You can coach differently when you know you don't need seven every drive.



6. Bond continues to shine.



Bond has now said in back-to-back pressers that he doesn't believe anyone in the country can tackle him in the open field and he might be right. The kid is just the definition of consistency (104 yards on seven grabs) and he's a playmaker in every sense of the word. Keep feeding him.



7. Big day for the running game.



It wasn't earth-shattering, but when they needed it in the second half BC's big men up front got it going and Garwo in particular was very good, finishing with 91 yards on 23 carries. They need him to keep that up, especially in the second half of games.



8. Defense as a whole in the second half was outstanding.



I don't care if you're at the HS level or college level, holding ANY team to just 39 yards total in a full half of football is pretty damn impressive. After the way the first half looked - especially that opening drive from UVA where it looked way too easy - the turnaround in the second half was huge. Hopefully it's a momentum builder for that entire side of the ball.



9. Can they build off this?



Well, the schedule is certainly in their favor. Army won't be easy, UConn should be an absolute ass kicking (now 0-5) and Georgia Tech shouldn't be able to keep up with this team offensively. As I said earlier this week, 5-3 isn't out of the question and the narrative suddenly changes heading down the stretch. They need to prove it to all of us first, but the way things came together in the second half - despite the fumbles - was impressive, even if it is UVA.



10. Prayers to Ryan O'Keefe.



Never actually covered a game with that kind of situation that I can remember, scary stuff. Cool scene when the whole bench ran over to him before he was wheeled off and obviously the thumbs up was encouraging. Great kid when we've gotten to speak with him, hopefully he's back on his feet in no time.



BONUS: I can't believe I forgot to add the Hail Mary in here. Weird that the helmet thing eliminates the 10-second run off and frankly pretty dumb since you're giving a team another opportunity while ignoring the stupidity of the grounding with clearly no receiver in the area. Still inexcusable. Asked Haf about it after the game and he gave a pretty detailed answer of how they teach it. It'll be interesting what he has to say about it Monday after watching it back. Never thought I'd be wishing for one of the Sunday Zooms they used to do.



