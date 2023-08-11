Sunday's a big day for BC with the first live scrimmage scheduled and it sounds like we (the media) may actually get to see it. There will undoubtedly be restrictions on what we can and can't report, but here's 10 things I'll have a close eye on...



1. QB Thomas Castellanos



Coach Hafley spoke very highly of him the other day and in a live game setting it'll be interesting to see how he handles a non-scripted situation. This is going to be the closest thing to a "preseason" game there is in college and the Eagles will probably have one more before Week1. How well does he get the team in and out of the huddle? Does he panic when pressured? Arm strength relative to Morehead? Looking forward to seeing what he can do.



2. The entire offensive line



Obviously. Whole lot of talk about getting the run game going throughout the spring, getting nastier and the overall experience being a plus. Well, again, the defense will be throwing things at them in a live setting they probably haven't seen yet, how's the communication? Is Morehead having to roll out constantly? They go as that unit goes.



3. Running game



Sort of the same thing, but man do I want to see those guys up front just try and maul the D-line. It won't be easy considering some of the big bodies this team has up front, but if they're going to be the team they think they are, I expect to see Garwo and Broome in the end zone at least once each and getting steady touches.



4. Secondary



Haf's speciality. He said on Wednesday (Tuesday? It all blends together already) that guys like John Pupel and Alex Washington have been impressive so far along with freshmen and of course, Elijah Jones. That's probably the unit with the most competition, so I really just want to see who's in when or if it's a legitimate constant rotation.



5. Kicking competition



1B if the secondary competition is 1A in terms as true question marks right now. Liam Connor may have the inside track to beating out Connor Lytton right now, but it's still up in the air. Sam Stone is in the mix too, curious if one guy gets more kickoff looks than any other or if it's a fair distribution of opportunities among all of them.



6. The Ryan O'Keefe Show



Honestly, he can just run in a straight line without even getting a look and I'll be happy. I just want to see what all the noise is about. Youtube vids are one thing, in-person is another. Kick and punt return will be fascinating too. A lot of guys have fielded punts in the early portion of practices, so there's definitely multiple options aside from O'Keefe.



7. Defensive line and linebackers



Probably the LB's more so than the D-line, just because I think we know Ezeiruaku, Sillah, Okpala, Banks and Horley are more than capable of holding up their end of the bargain when healthy. DePalma, Arnold and Steele could make a formidable unit, again assuming full health. I have a feeling McGowan makes the leap this season and is sort of in that "top tier" but there's a lot of bodies in that room we just don't know a ton about.



8. Sideline operation



Who's talking to who and when? Who's Morehead talking to most on the sideline after a drive? Any issues with delay of games and false start or offside penalties? Clean operations mean organization and strong communication. It's only a scrimmage but with so many moving parts with the staff on both sides, ideally it's smooth sailing, but there's bound to be some hiccups in the first live action.



9. Young guys



How many freshmen can actually make an impact this year? Hafley continues to tell us that extra time at the end of practice is being carved out for freshman to showcase what they can do in 7-on-7 and other live situations, well, who stands out? I still think Griffin and Skeete are the most likely young guys to make an impact right away and Haf just said that both have already been rotating in with the ones. But, who else?



10. Tight ends



This pretty much could have just been "George Takacs" but having stood and watched them work the sled the other day at practice, I'm now more interested in seeing how they look as run blockers. There are some large humans in that group that could have a significant say in just how good this run game can be again. As far as Takacs I still think he could be a massive red zone weapon for this team, health is just the biggest question right now.