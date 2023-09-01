Merry Football Eve.



We finally get real football to talk about early Saturday when NIU visits. It's taken forever for the season to get here and the storylines have been talked about at nauseam. It'll all be out there in front of us at noon.



Here's 10 things we'll be keeping a particularly close eye on as the Eagles try and start their redemption tour or fall flat in an opener for the second straight year...



1. O-line/D-line



We've heard so much about Hergel and Taylor, we'll see right off the bat just how well they've gelled and how nasty they can get. Speaking of nasty, I have to imagine Mahogany tries to destroy people. Literally. After a year off, it's hard to imagine he won't have a good game, even if NIU is a formidable opponent. Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo are healthy and there's reason to believe last year's grind through the nightmare season will have made them better players. Also, if it doesn't look good, what's the rotation look like?



As for the D-line, if they can't stop the run with a bit of an unknown behind them aside from Elijah Jones, well then it could be a long day and year. I don't think these guys will have a problem getting to the QB with Sillah and Exeiruaku, it's Horsley, Tate, Williams, Rooks, Banks, Stoudmire, Kolenge, Wilson and Griffin we need to see something from, especially if this team is going to be rotating as much as it sounds like they might be.



2. Morehead



Is he the guy? In the short sample size we got in 2022, it appears he can lead and we know his extremely calm demeanor never changes, He's gotten full support from his teammates whenever they've spoken about him and he clearly has the arm talent. Is he ready to take the next step processing the game? That'll be the biggest question with Thomas Castellanos seemingly nipping at his heels.



3. Running game



As the O-line goes, this group goes, but they're all hungry. The emphasis on running the ball from virtually everyone in the building has actually been staggering giving how much it's been talked about. It's been arguably the biggest message throughout. Pat Garwo has spoken with a certain determination in his voice all summer and behind him are a bunch of quick, talented guys. There's no way it's not better this year, right?



4. Tight end



A fully healthy George Takacs could bring an extremely entertaining element to this offense that's been missing since Hunter Long. Size, speed, hands and the attitude that he's going to be an All-Acc player. Obviously he's got to back it up, but if he stays healthy and if he's in-tune with Morehead, look out. I don't want to use the term "secret weapon," but fans shouldn't be surprised if he makes an immediate impact.



5. Linebackers



Can Vinny DePalma, Kam Arnold, Owen McGowan and Jaylen Blackwell get it done? It's a really shallow depth chart there with the loss of Bryce Steele, but Arnold and DePalma are true veterans in every sense of the word. McGowan has worked his way up into this spot and should be able to handle the work load. The problem is, when you get into the third and fourth quarter, how gassed are these guys going to be? That's a good room talent wise and Arnold is a ridiculous athlete, but hopefully there's enough there.



6. Corners



Hafley has said a bunch of guys are going to play, but this could be an underrated unit. Elijah Jones is All-Acc caliber and Amari Jackson has gotten plenty of love from Hafley over the last two years. New addition Alex Washington should have an immediate impact and he's also talked about CJ Clinkscales being a bit of a surprise. Jalen Cheeks is a starter who has some big upside and Khari Johnson is a name to keep an eye and ear out for as well. This might be a deeper room than we think, but need to see it first.



7. Safeties



The John Pupel Watch is on. The not-so-well-known transfer from Dartmouth rocketed up the depth chart and is starting. Cole Batson was back there last year and will be again. After that, there's not a whole lot known about what we're going to see. Victor Nelson could be an important piece along with KP Price, but need to see it consistently first. These guys are also going to need to help stop the running game, something BC has struggled with at times under Hafley. Big day for Pupel in particular to show the fans the hype's been warranted.



8. Receivers



I have them so far down the list because that's the group I'm most confident in. It's just such a deep room and every single guy in it has a chip on their shoulder. I'll be legitimately surprised if this team doesn't score at least 24 points. O'Keefe, Griffin, Tomlin, Gibson, Williams, Bond and maybe even Jaedn Skeete. No excuse for this room not to produce other than a bad O-line or bad quarterback play.



9. Kickers



Connor Lytton held onto his role as the kicker for field goals, while Liam Connor will handle kick offs. The competition throughout camp was arguably the tightest on the team and if Lytton starts to slide like he did last season, Hafley wo't hesitate a second to throw Connor in.



10. Is this team what they said they've been?



Alright, let's see it. It's all sounded and looked good and I genuinely believe this team is going to be much, much better than many others. There's simply too much talent and pride for this to be another disaster of a season and it's legitimately the easiest Power 5 schedule in the country. Seven wins should be the bare minimum, and I'm going to die on the 9-3 hill until I see otherwise. But, it's time to prove it for BC and for Hafley. The recruiting classes are in and staff changes galore have been made. Results need to come to fruition.



Prediction: BC 31, NIU 17. Close game and the Eagles pull away late. NIU is no pushover.